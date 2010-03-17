East Vs. West Coast Makeup

I’m currently in LA working and can’t help but notice the difference between the way women on the west coast wear their makeup as opposed to women on the east coast.

On the east coast, most ladies choose only one feature to play up and then they make a statement. It’s all about a smoky lined eye or a bold lip or dewy skin. They polish their look to perfection and create a refined concept of sophistication based on what is hot at the moment or what they know will look good on their favorite feature. I see many east coasters smoking up their eyes by going for shadow kits like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Instant Definition Eye Shadow Palette in Storm or lining them up to perfection with pots of perfect grease paint like Serge Lutens Khol Eyeliner. Lips are painted up with Lipstick Queen Sinners Opaque Lipstick 90% Pigment or skin is dewified with Fresh’s Satin Luster Palette.

Our west coast sisters have a different approach, yet one that is just as chic. They have a casual laidback approach to natural beauty. It’s almost like they didn’t try and just rolled out of bed looking lightly tanned, healthy and effortlessly beautiful. They lightly self tan with Jergens Natural Glow to keep a year long bronze and pink up their cheeks with Smashbox O-Glow a unique cheek tint that works with your body’s natural chemistry to fake a flawless flush. Mascara is big and they love flirty fringe to play up eyes rather then too much shadow and everyone here loves their plumping gloss like Lorac’s Lotsa Lip Plumping Lip Gloss in Babie.

No matter what side of the country you are on you can always play sides depending on your mood.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.