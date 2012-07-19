The Easiest Update You Can Ever Make: The Hair Pin

Hair pins have made a major comeback over the past few seasons — they are no longer being shunned by stylists and hidden by strands of hair, but instead becoming the statement piece in the style. With bobby pins in bright shades and hair clips in patterned prints, you can easily dress up any style in a second.
Another bonus? If you’re in that in-between phase of growing out your bangs, this trendy look is the best way to pull them off your face yet still look cute. Spotted on celebrities and the runway alike, we’re all in for pins this summer and into the fall. In the slideshow above, take our runway inspiration and the corresponding products and get pinning!
These bright bobby pins helped to make the hairstyle for the Cacharel F/W show.
During the summer months, try out these neon pins from Kohl's. (SO Glitter Bobby Pin Set, $8.40, kohls.com)
This simple look is great for when your side fringe isn't quite long enough yet.
Try these printed pins from Anthro for a cute touch. (Anthropologie Bobby Pin Set, $15, Anthropologie.com)
Prada's S/S show made the slick back hairstyle less harsh by adding a cute little pin.
To add a cute touch to your style, try this gold heart pin from Marc by Marc. (Marc by Marc Jacobs Golden LAmour Fou Bobby Pins, $25, Stylebop.com)
Rodarte dressed up their model's faux bobs with multiple pins this past F/W Fashion Week.
These twisted pins from Karina are the perfect touch. (Karina Metallic Swirl Bobby Pin, $6, Ulta.com)