The Easiest Update You Can Ever Make: The Hair Pin

Hair pins have made a major comeback over the past few seasons — they are no longer being shunned by stylists and hidden by strands of hair, but instead becoming the statement piece in the style. With bobby pins in bright shades and hair clips in patterned prints, you can easily dress up any style in a second.

Another bonus? If you’re in that in-between phase of growing out your bangs, this trendy look is the best way to pull them off your face yet still look cute. Spotted on celebrities and the runway alike, we’re all in for pins this summer and into the fall. In the slideshow above, take our runway inspiration and the corresponding products and get pinning!