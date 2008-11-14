Ease up on the powder please!

Just an observation ladies, but I constantly notice women in airports, in restaurant bathrooms and a lot more places pulling out a powder compact, dragging the puff harshly against the powder, then smearing it wildly across their skin matting it down completely.

THIS MUST STOP!

Your skin is meant to breath and have a natural looking glow. Powder has a purpose and suffocating your face is not it. This is a very old school approach of coating your skin with caky powder to try and hide imperfections. Dry cakey face is what you are getting, not the radiant skin you want.

Let me explain the right way to powder properly: After applying your foundation and concealer, dust a very light loose translucent powder over the face and eyelids. You want to use jet-milled powders that are so sheer, they do not layer on a heavy veil to the skin.

Powder should serve two purposes only. One is to eliminate shine and the other is to set your makeup. Great looking skin happens when you allow the foundation and concealer to smooth out imperfections and powder is used just to set it. Try my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy Truly Translucent Loose Powder (at right). This is made from bamboo and is light as air. Then throughout the day take a compact with you that is equally as featherweight. I like MAC Blot Powder because it’s like blotting papers in powder form. Just lightly push the puff into the powder then tap it gently on the shiny areas of the face. No more heavy handed smearing of chalkiness. Chances are you will see fewer breakouts, have radiant skin and get a lot more compliments.

