Earth Month Kicks Off In Style

With Earth Day just around the corner, eco-friendly products are becoming more popular than a cheerleader at prom. Origins is leading the way, launching their new Return to Origins Recylcing Program today. Big launch parties were hosted on both coasts to celebrate, and beginning this morning, all 130 Origins stores nationally will accept shoppers’ beauty trash in exchange for goodies.

While the free hand massages are only being done today at the GM Plaza on 5th and 58th, from this moment forth, anyone who brings in their used cosmetic packaging from any and all stores for Origins to recycle can also get a free sample size of one of their A Perfect World skin care products.

With everyday consumer packaging accounting for about 1/3 of all landfill waste, we can all do our part to reduce and reuse.

Throughout the month, Origins is also sponsoring the Plant A Tree program, where every A Perfect World™ Antioxidant moisturizer with White Tea purchased on the continent will cause a new tree to be given life.

For those who know more about their hair than the environment, Rusk is still finding a way for them to do their part. Beginning this week, Ulta stores across the country will begin selling two new Rusk hair appliances.The “Go Green” line aims at helping hair styling junkies reduce their carbon footprint and save energy.

The blowdryer uses 26 percent less energy than your old Conair, while the flat iron comes with an energy saving “hibernation” mode. The iron is also made from petroleum-free plates so as to avoid needless oil consumption.

The tools are then wrapped up to go in 100% recyclable and corrugated containers, eco-friendly right down to the soy ink they used to print them.