Go Green With These Earth Month Beauty Buys For A Cause

The beauty industry is built on buying paints and potions, washing them down the drain and then throwing their packaging away — not exactly a “green” process, to be sure. But in honor of Earth Month, a few companies are leading eco initiatives that might make you feel a little bit better about your buying habits. Here are a few ways to put your purchasing power toward a good cause.

This April, Kiehl’s will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from its Ultra Facial Cream (with limited-edition labels designed by Zachary Quinto and Alanis Morrisette) to Recycle Across America — a $50,000 committment that will help the not-for-profit organization create recycling labels for K-12 schools. And of course, Kiehl’s Recycle and Be Rewarded program is a year-round perk: return your empty Kiehl’s bottles at a local store to score complimentary products. The brand has recycled over 90,000 containers since 2009.

Planting trees is literally the first step to a greener environment, and a handful of beauty brands are giving you the chance to put down roots this Earth Month. Buy one of Origins‘ four limited-edition Earth Month skincare products (we love the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores, $19) and the company will plant a tree through American Forests’ Global ReLeaf to restore areas damaged by wildfires. Lavanila, the natural fragrance brand, will plant two trees for every new order on Lavanila.com, new “like” on Lavanila’s Facebook page, new Instagram follower and new Twitter follower through the month of April, working with The Nature Conservancy’s Plant a Billion Trees campaign. And natural personal care company JĀSÖN will also plant a tree through Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project for every new Facebook like this month.

Finally, get a cut for a cause: On Earth Day, Monday April 22nd, Aveda salons worldwide will host a Cut-a-Thon to raise $5 million for clean water — and the company hopes to set a world record for most money raised by haircuts in the process. (If you’re in New York, find out how you can win a makeover from a top Aveda stylist!) Can’t make it out for a trim? Pick up Aveda’s limited-edition Light The Way Candle — 100 percent of the $12 purchase price goes to clean water efforts around the world.