Earth Day Top 10 Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

Happy 40th Anniversary Earth Day! In honor of Mother Nature, we’ve rounded up 10 eco-friendly beauty products that are must-haves in every beauty girl’s collection. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that you’re not only helping your skin (no harmful chemicals) but also helping the environment.

So, while you should still take it upon yourself to recycle whenever you can, and skimp on waste, you can spoil yourself with the products below:

1. Ahava Mineral Botanic Grape & Avocado Body Wash

Ahava’s latest release in body washes’ smell spectacular, and this particular scent meant for normal to dry skin has the added bonus of being extremely moisturizing. And unlike those liquid body washes that dry your skin out, this one actually helps out parched skin. It’s of course paraben-free, and contains five essential vitamins to help with healthy skin regeneration. For those of you with sensitive skin, there are also two available scents to cater to you. $21.50 at ahavaus.com

2. Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum

Argan Oil is the latest and greatest of exotic skin care, because it’s an amazing source of antioxidants, vitamin E and it prevents dehydration. Taking this magical serum and applying it to your hair, is well, genius. The serum gives your hair instant shine and moisturizes each strand sealing split ends. $30 at sephora.com

3. Korres Showergel in Guava

This all-natural showergel is enriched with active aloe that stimulates collagen and elastin to reduce the natural signs of aging as well as vitamins E, C and zinc to boost the skin’s immune system. $19.50 at korresusa.com

4. Tarte Cheek Stain

Tarte’s cheek stain gives you a great natural flush, and is a water-based, oil-free stain so it doesn’t clog pores. Tarte is of course all-natural, and eco-friendly, but they’ve also parterned with Sambazon on an intiative to conserve the rainforest. $30 at sephora.com

5. Bamboo Wear Bamboo Refillable Compact

Even your local drugstore is going green these days. Physicians Formula’s spring line includes bamboo materials, like this bamboo refillable compact. It’s a naturally sustainable, durable compact that’s also reusable. Plus, you can purchase refillable foundation and bronzer compacts to replenish your stock without incurring unnecessary waste. $6.99, ulta.com



6. Ole Henriksen Fresh Lips SPF 15

With a combination of cocoa butter, menthol, vitamin E and salicylic acid, this lip balm not only heals chapped lips but also sloughs off dead skin cells while protecting and conditioning the skin. The multi-tasker also features SPF 15. $15, olehenriksen.com

7. Caudalie Gentle Cleanser

This gentle cleanser made with grapeseed polyphenols, shea butter and jojoba oils, leaves the skin feeling silky, soft and smooth. The cleanser smells softly of lavender and works well with sensitive skin. $26, caudalie-usa.com

8. Fresh Sugar Lychee Eau de Parfum

Come spring, we’re thinking fresh and fruity scents. One of Fresh’s latest fragrances is the sweet and airy Sugar Lychee. Featuring the lychee fruit, the eau de parfum is also balanced with citrusy grapefruit and lotus flower notes. A tinge of amber undertones adds a bit of warm sophistication. $32, fresh.com

9. Weleda Skin Food

Weleda’s Skin Food is a beauty insider’s favorite for curing dry skin. The intensive moisture cream heals rough, cracked skin by deeply hydrating rough skin, perfect for elbows and knees. But did you know the cream is packed with organic ingredients too? Organic pansy and soothing rosemary form the backbone of this soothing moisturizer. $17.50, usa.weleda.com

10. Alima Pure Luminous Shimmer Eyeshadow

Alima Pure’s mineral makeup uses high-quality pigments for its shadows, and this luminous purple shade is perfect for spring. If you’re not keen on purple, there are plenty of other colors to choose from. Commitment-phobes can try out the sample sizes for just $1 a pop. $9, alimapure.com

