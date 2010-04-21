Earth Day Beauty – Kiehl’s Partners with Julianne Moore to Raise Money for the Rainforest Alliance

All photos: David LaChapelle

If we had to describe Kiehl’s in a nutshell, we’d say its one of those brands that’s been around forever, never loses its luster and likes to get a little charitable. In honor of the 40th Anniversary of Earth Day, Kiehl’s put a pretty spin on the packaging of their Acai Damage-Protecting Toning Mist.

Collaborating with famous faces across film, art, sports and music, the beauty brand enlisted Julianne Moore, Jeff Koons, Malia Jones and Pharrell Williams to give their idea of a happy earth which informed the designs on the limited edition bottles. And for those shopping for a conscience, sales of up to $200,000 of the already organic product will be donated to support the Rainforest Alliance.

Check out the designs and additional celeb campaign photos shot by David LaChapelle below and let us know which bottle is your fave.





