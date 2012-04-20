We Love Earth Day (And Giveaways!)

Earth Day is coming up (April 22 in case you’ve forgotten!) and it’s got us thinking about all the different eco-friendly beauty products that we’ve seen recently. While for a long time beauty and skincare products that were good for the environment didn’t compare to their less green counterparts, we’re now at a stage where they are just as good (if not better!)
With this in mind, we wanted to share with you some of our most-loved products that are not only good for the environment but great for us. Kiehl’s is one of our top picks with their line of celebrity and fashionista-inspired skincare products in gorgeous limited edition packaging, as well as old favorites from brands like Carmex who are re-packaging their products in order to make them less harmful to the environment. We’re also loving innovative new products from brands like Garnier and Scotch Naturals that offer us a more natural option.
So, to spread the Earth Day love and to encourage everyone to branch out and try an eco-friendly beauty product, we are offering up one Bite Superfruit Butters to five lucky readers. For your chance to win one of these moisturizing lip butters made from super healthy natural berries, just comment below with what you’re planning to do for Earth Day and we will select five winners at random!
**Note: Winners must be 18 or older and residents of the United States. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by next Friday.
Don't sacrifice style for eco-friendliness. Scotch Natural's water-based nail polish formulas are non-toxic and much better for the environment, but they also come in an amazing array of spring-worthy shades!
(Scotch Naturals Nail Polish, $15, beautorium.com)
Garnier's genius new 2-in-1 shampoo and condition contains no parabens or sulfates and is 92% biodegradable. It also leaves your hair super clean and refreshed!
(Garnier Pure Clean Clear 2-in-1 Fortifying Shampoo & Conditioner, $7.49, cvs.com)
In honor of Earth Day, Kiehl's has created a limited edition version of its cult Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque. Not only does the unique formulation of Amazonian White Clay purify and detoxify skin and help to minimize the appearance of pores, each product is comes in personalised packaging courtesy of earth-conscious celebs such as Chloe Sevigny, Florence Welch and Rosario Dawson.
(Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque, $23, kiehls.com)
Jump on the BB cream bandwagon with Origins' version which provides long-lasting moisture, sun protection and a hint of color with the all-natural benefits of Silver White Tip Tea. It comes in six different shades so you are sure to find your match.
(Origins A Perfect World SPF15 Age-Defense Tinted Moisturizer with White Tea, $35, origins.com)
Josie Maran's argan oil-infused cheek and lip tint is a multi-purpose product that is formulated without undesirable parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances.
(Josie Maran Argan Color Stick, $22, sephora.com)
Carmex has gone eco-friendly with their cult favorite lip balm by changing their packaging so that it now uses 20% less plastic. An even better reason to re-stock your supply of this one next time you're at the drugstore!
(Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm, $1.69, cvs.com)
The natural salicylic acid in this cleanser penetrates deep into your pores to remove any impurities that may cause breakouts.
(Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Facial Cleanser, $7.49, neutrogena.com)
This hair dryer comes in packaging that is made from 100% recycled materials and thanks to its smart design uses 26% less energy.
(Rusk Go Green Hair Dryer, $29.95, amazon.com)
This mascara is made from 100% natural ingredients which makes it great for those with sensitive eyes and skin.
(Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Mascara, $9.99, drugstore.com)
We love this super moisturizing lip butter from Bite. It's formulated from acai, blueberry, cranberry and pomegranate and without any nasty parabens, synthetic fragrances or sulfates. In fact, we love it so much we're giving away five to five lucky readers so make sure to comment to win!
(Bite Superfruit Butter, $18, sephora.com)