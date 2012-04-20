We Love Earth Day (And Giveaways!)

Earth Day is coming up (April 22 in case you’ve forgotten!) and it’s got us thinking about all the different eco-friendly beauty products that we’ve seen recently. While for a long time beauty and skincare products that were good for the environment didn’t compare to their less green counterparts, we’re now at a stage where they are just as good (if not better!)

With this in mind, we wanted to share with you some of our most-loved products that are not only good for the environment but great for us. Kiehl’s is one of our top picks with their line of celebrity and fashionista-inspired skincare products in gorgeous limited edition packaging, as well as old favorites from brands like Carmex who are re-packaging their products in order to make them less harmful to the environment. We’re also loving innovative new products from brands like Garnier and Scotch Naturals that offer us a more natural option.

So, to spread the Earth Day love and to encourage everyone to branch out and try an eco-friendly beauty product, we are offering up one Bite Superfruit Butters to five lucky readers. For your chance to win one of these moisturizing lip butters made from super healthy natural berries, just comment below with what you’re planning to do for Earth Day and we will select five winners at random!

**Note: Winners must be 18 or older and residents of the United States. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by next Friday.