The One Thing: e.l.f. Cosmetics Studio Prism Eyeshadow

It’s no secret that shimmering eyeshadow makes every girl weak in the knees, so when e.l.f. introduced their Studio Prism Eyeshadow palettes, all makeup loving women collectively swooned. The soft and silky formula of the shadows are easy to build and even easier to blend. With six stunning shades in each palette, you can choose to mix and match shadows for a smoldering smokey eye, or create a wash of color with one simple shade. The colors and formulas give expensive shadows a run for their money, and the low prices of e.l.f. cosmetics can’t really be beat.

What Makes It Different:

The smooth pressed eyeshadows look like your typical powder eyeshadows, but they feel like cream shadows.

The shadows are highly pigmented so a little goes a long way.

It looks and feels like a high end product, but it is sold at a drugstore price at only $10.

Why It’s The One Thing:

Sparkle and shine draw us in, but quality and price seal the deal. The Studio Prism Eyeshadows have all of the above. Wear one shade on its own for a subtle daytime look or pick a few for a multi-faceted eye. You can even amp up the shimmer factor by applying the shadow damp. All in all, e.l.f. knows the way to a girls’ makeup collection and heart.

Where to buy: e.l.f. Shadow Prism Eyeshadow Palettes, $10, eyeslipsface.com