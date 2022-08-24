We Found The Best Way to Save Money on Dyson’s Coveted Hair Dryer—Here’s The Deal

I won’t lie, I’m not great at blow drying my hair before bed. I’m a late-night shower gal, which means my hair is typically soaking wet when I hit the hay. It’s a bad habit that I’m trying to break, especially because my hairstylist scolded me for sleeping with wet hair. One thing that might help me change my ways is a hair dryer that can get the job done extra fast so that I no longer have an excuse for being lazy.

My mind immediately goes to the blow dryer from everyone’s favorite hair tool brand. The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer—loved by the likes of Jessica Alba, Lady Gaga and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—dries your strands in record time with its advanced technology and features.

The lightweight blow dryer has greater airflow (compared to other popular models), which means there’s a high-velocity stream of air that dries hair quicker than most. Not to mention, the tool monitors air temperature more than 40 times during use to prevent heat damage. The result of all this genius technology? Smooth, shiny locks without frizz, flyaways or split-ends.

You’ll usually have to pay $430 for the Dyson Supersonic alone (trust us, it’s worth it). But at QVC, you can snag an exclusive bundle that comes with five magnetic attachments, a round brush and a comb, in addition to the dryer itself. The same can’t be said of the versions you can shop at Dyson and Sephora, so don’t wait any longer to get beautiful hair with this limited-time set. It’s available through November 30, just in time for holiday shopping! It might be time to finally pull the trig, whether it’s for you or a loved one.

RELATED: The Popular Blow Dry Brush With Over 243,000 Five-Stars Is on Sale For $26

Our mission at STYLECASTER is is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

You’re probably wondering what each of the attachments does and why it might be handy to have so many. There’s the styling concentrator for precision styling, the diffuser for minimizing frizz and making defined curls and waves, the gentle air attachment for diffusing air and providing a cooler airflow, the flyaway attachment for taming flyaways and a wide-tooth comb for shaping and strengthening hair. Whether you have curls, straight hair or a sensitive scalp, the Dyson Supersonic is a tool that’s made for the masses.

The five attachments allow you to customize the tool to your liking, but there are additionally three speed settings and four heat settings that’ll help you achieve the style you’re after. For speed, choose between high for fast drying, medium for regular drying and low for diffusing. The heat settings work the same, except there’s also a cold shot option, which helps set your hair after styling.

Here are some tips from the brand on how to use the tool:

Begin with the lowest speed and heat settings and make sure you’re always using one of the five attachments. You want to position the dryer so that the air moves down your strands. Select the low speed and heat settings for fine, textured hair. Reach for the diffuser attachment if you have curly hair, and use it on low heat and speed settings. Gently put your curls in the diffuser and lift. Choose the medium speed and heat settings for thick, coarse hair.

Now that you’re familiar with the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, its capabilities, its attachments and how to use it, it’s time to get shopping at QVC. Remember: You have until November 30 to cop this exclusive bundle. Your hair is about to do a full 180, looking smoother, shinier and healthier than ever before.