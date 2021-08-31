Dyson’s New Hair Dryer Attachment Will Smooth Even The Wildest Flyaways

No matter how many years I’ve worked in beauty, no matter how many hairstylists have blessed my hair and taught me their skills, I still struggle with getting a smooth blowout at home. My naturally wavy hair ends up looking puffy with flyaways all around my roots. Luckily, Dyson heard our struggles and launched another one of the cult-favorite Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer attachments: the Flyaway Attachment.

Because I’m always running late, I tend to take a flat iron and smooth down my flyaways with heat, which can wreak damage to strands. This new attachment smoothes down flyaways without that heat damage. That’s thanks to Dyson’s Intelligent Heat Control that measures air temperature over 40 times a second and regulates the heat.

What actually smoothes down those flyaways is the Dyson’s Coanda effect – first engineered for the Dyson Airwrap styler. It attracts and lifts longer hairs to the front while pushing flyaways through the tress and out of view. This brings all the strands together and increases shine. It mimics the effect of a hairstylist using a round brush to blow out your hair and leave it ultra-smooth. Plus, you’re getting some Airwrap technology with your regular Supersonic dryer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“I think we can all agree that flyaway frustration is real!” said Jen Atkin, Dyson Global Styling Ambassador, in a statement. “Nothing feels as good as that salon blow-dry finish. The trick to tame annoying flyaways is a core skill for a stylist. However, we want our clients to now be able to get that same glossy finish at home. Dyson’s latest attachment does exactly that – it allows smooth seekers to get a super sleek finish, on their own, not just from the salon.”

If you already have a Supersonic Hair Dryer, you’re in luck. You can just grab the Flyaway Attachment on its own — if you can get your hands on it. Or, starting today, you can shop the entire system with the Flyaway Attachment. It might look a little scary but I promise, it’s really easy to use — much easier than nailing the whole round brush blow-dry salon trick. We’re not all hairstylists, here.