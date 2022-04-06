We Found The 6 Best Dyson Supersonic Dupes On Sale Right Now—Starting at Just $21

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one brand that’s been dubbed as the best in the business for hair tools, and it requires no introduction. Dyson has it all: a damage-preventing straightener, wave-perfecting curler and shine-inducing blow dryer. Though the Dyson Airwrap constantly steals the spotlight, you shouldn’t overlook the brand’s hair dryer. It dries your strands in record time, but with a price tag of $430 (*internally screams*). Thank the hair heavens above because there are tons of alternatives that won’t cost you four Benjies.

What is the Dyson Supersonic?

First, we have to get to the bottom of why people worship the Dyson Supersonic in the same way that we worship Harry Styles. The hair tool increases smoothness and shine, while reducing frizz and flyaways. It achieves all of this in record time and without damaging your hair. The blow dryer has greater airflow (compared to other popular models), which results in a high-velocity stream of air that dries hair quickly. It also monitors air temperature more than 40 times so that you’re not left with heat-damaged hair. The technology behind this blow dryer is remarkable—and so is its price tag, which is why we’re sharing this list of cheaper alternatives.

Where can you buy a Dyson Supersonic dupe?

Go with what you already know: your fave retailers—seriously! You can find so many budget-friendly options at Amazon, Sephora, Ulta and Target. There isn’t some underground market for Dyson dupes. You’ve probably already been scrolling past them while browsing your go-to online stores.

Which brands make Dyson Supersonic dupes?

Your tried-and-true brands, like Revlon, T3 and GHD, sell equally stellar hair dryers. They won’t cost you $430 either, with all of the below options costing you no more than $215 (!!). In fact, one Dyson dupe loved by shoppers costs just $21 (a.k.a. $409 cheaper!!!).

Ahead, six Dyson Supersonic hair dryer dupes that reviewers say are just as good, if not better, than the O.G.

T3 Micro Cura Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer

The T3 Micro Cura features a digitally-controlled wide volume of air that’s backed by negative ions for a quick dry. The result? Soft and shiny strands, minus any frizz thanks to the ion generator. Be sure to clip the coupon for an extra $36.75 off.

“It was between this and a Dyson. I chose this dryer as I was not thrilled with the button placement on the Dyson,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “I saw results immediately and even after two uses, my hairdresser (who I see regularly) commented on my hair. The only thing that I changed was my dryer.”

“The softness and shine is noticeable to not only you but others as well. This blow dryer is hands down the best I have used, and I have tried many. I take great care of my hair and this dryer took it to another level. Hands down I would recommend this dryer to others,” they added.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer is everywhere right now, including at the top of Amazon’s bestseller list for Hot-Air Hair Brushes. The tool allows you to dry and style your locks all at once. The ionic and ceramic technology smooths and volumizes hair, while the tufted bristles control and detangle. The One-Step Volumizer is pretty much always on sale at Amazon, and you can grab it for an entire 42 percent off right now.

With over 223,000 perfect five-star ratings, one shopper says, “The oval shape brush makes it easier for drying and adding the right tension to pull hair at the same time with one hand. Better than using the Dyson hair dryer.”

Karrong Ionic Hair Dryer

This alternative looks just like the Dyson Supersonic. It also works like it, too. Karrong’s model uses negative ion technology to get rid of frizz and boost shine. Similar to the O.G., this hair dryer also comes with three attachments that click right into the tool. Remember to clip the coupon to save an additional $7.

“My curls loved the diffuser attachment, and my results speak for themselves,” wrote one reviewer. “Overall, I love this dryer and highly recommend it! You won’t regret your purchase. Way better than spending $500 on a Dyson.”

Remington Damage Protection Hair Dryer

You’d be surprised to find that this Remington blow dryer costs just $21 but provides results you’d think came from a Dyson. This model utilizes advanced coating technology to protect your hair from heat damage. It has fast-drying power and reduces frizz, too.

“It works just as well as my Dyson and is really just perfect for the price,” raved one shopper.

Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer

Drybar’s Buttercup Blow Dryer also uses ionic technology to smooth hair and fight frizz. You get a beautiful blowout in a super short amount of time. You also get two concentrator nozzles to style and dry your hair to perfection.

“I was between this and the Dyson and I have no regrets,” wrote one five-star shopper. “This dries your hair in a fraction of the time, leaves it smooth and doesn’t make you question the price tag as much since it’s less than half the price of the Dyson dryer. I got one for my sister as well because it was too good not to share.”

GHD Helios Advanced Professional Hair Dryer

This GHD hair dryer is the priciest model on this list, but it’s still half the price of a Dyson Supersonic. This one’s standout features include its “Aeroprecis” technology and contoured nozzle. Together, they keep airflow and temperature ultra-concentrated. It’s also slightly lighter than the Dyson, so holding it for a while won’t be an issue. Cop yours for 23 percent off while you still can.

“I’ve tried many others over the years, including Dyson and Harry Josh. I hesitated to buy the GHD because of the cost, having not been wowed by the other two, but I’m so glad I did,” wrote one reviewer. “I have fine-medium thickness hair that is naturally curly, but I dry it straight. This dryer dries my hair much more quickly and smoothly without drying out my hair.”