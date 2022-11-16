This Is the Only Way to Get Dyson Hair Tools On Sale This Holiday Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Listen up, Dyson fans: we have good news and bad news. The bad news first? Dyson’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales exclude hair tools, just like every other year. The good news is the annual Dyson Owner Rewards Sale allows previous Dyson owners to get 20 percent off the Personal Care collection, excluding the Airwrap. Here’s how it works.

If you’ve had your eyes on the pricey Supersonic Hair Dryer ($429.99 at Dyson) or Corrale straightener/styler ($499.99 at Dyson), you can save a whopping 20 percent from November 21 to December 10. That might not seem like a lot but it’s at least a $100 savings! If you’ve previously purchased a Dyson and registered the product will receive your 20 percent off code on the afternoon of November 21. If you don’t receive the code, you should call 1-866-664-9004 to get it. The discount will work on one product of your choosing, the Supersonic and Corrale, as well as vacuums and purifiers.

While a vacuum and/or purifier deal sounds like a great gift for yourself for the holidays, we have to recommend the special gift edition of the Supersonic Hair Dryer. It comes with five styling attachments including the new Flyaway attachment — a total game changer. The others are the Diffuser (for curly and wavy styles), Wide-tooth comb (to shape and lengthen curls), Styling Concentrator (for precise airflow), Gentle air attachment (for light, cool airflow), Rosé Paddle brush and Detangling comb. Plus, we’re kind of obsessed with the Vinca-Blue-Rosé color option with the matching blue Presentation case.

If you’re not familiar with Dyson hair technology, here’s the deal. The powerful digital motor was designed to protect hair from extreme heat damage. It dries hair super-fast and promises to increase increase smoothness by 75 percent, shine by up to 132 percent, and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61 percent. This is your chance to get it at a discount. Look out for your code November 21 and check back here to shop.