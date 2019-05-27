These Next-Level Hair Dryers Perform (Almost) as Well as a Dyson, For a Fraction of the Cost

Scroll To See More Images

Dyson may be known for their vacuum cleaners to the mass majority of consumers, but if you’re into beauty, you’ve likely heard about the appliance brand’s iconic –and pricey– Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. The futuristic hair tool has amassed a large following among professional hair stylists–and in general–thanks to its many cutting-edge features. One of the most impressive features is its ability to prevent heat damage, which tends to come hand in hand when it comes to heat styling of any kind. The Dyson dryer monitors heat levels every twenty seconds to make sure temperature and airflow is regulated. It’s also an industry favorite among professionals because of its unrivaled lightning fast drying time. It’s engineered with V9 motor which allows for a dry time six times faster than the average hair dryer.

While many loyalist to the designer dryer staunchly defend its high price tag, insisting that it’s beyond worth it, for others, shelling out nearly $400 on a hair tool can seem downright outrageous. Fortunately, there are plenty of other comparable models with similar design and technology features to the Dyson. Each of these dryers are designed with ionic technology (as opposed to conventional ceramic-only models), which evaporates water more efficiently rather than relying on ultra-high heat levels to dry hair. This results in a faster dry time, shinier locks, and overall less heat damage. We’re not saying we’ve found an exact dupe yet, but these models below will certainly outperform (and outlast) what you’re currently working with.

Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer

This under $20 hair dryer offers some major bang for your buck. It’s designed with a specialty coating and a proprietary micro-conditioner technology to prevent heat damage and breakage. It also promotes added shine and reduces frizz thanks to its trifecta of ionic, ceramic and tourmaline components.

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer

This innovative blow dryer is designed not only with ceramic, ionic and tourmaline, but it’s also engineered with infrared technology which gives you a shiny and sleek blowout fast. It also features an ergonomic design to reduce arm strain and offers control with two different speed settings, along with a cool shot button to prevent damage.

Kipozi Nano Ionic Hair Dryer

While it may be the most costly on the list, this advanced nano-ionic dryer delivers a sleek, fly away-free blowout every time, according to reviews. It’s ionic design allows for steady airflow to promote enhanced shine and reduce frizz. It’s also backed by a money-back guarantee in case you’re not satisfied.

