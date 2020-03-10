Dyson Finally Unveiled the Game-Changing Straightener That Took 7 Years to Create

Dyson has done it again. First, it was the now-iconic Supersonic hairdryer and then the Airwrap and now, the Dyson Corrale hair straightener. After seven years in the making, 600 hours of user trails and 800 heads of hair, the company has come up with a flatiron that promises to reduce thermal damage to strands by 50 percent. This is thanks to its patented “flexing plates” made from manganese copper alloy that flex and adapt to your hair. No more smashing your hair in an iron.

“Since we first started developing the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair smooth, shiny and glossy, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless,” said Founder and Chief Engineer James Dyson in a statement. “We have been worried about the style results and heat damage from flat plate straighteners. Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways. It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss.”

Dyson figured out how to get the plates to move with the hair so you capture each strand on one pass without all even heat and tension. There are three heat settings: 330°F (165°C), 365°F (185°C) and 410°F (210°C). The brand promises you can use a lower heat setting to reduce frizz and flyaways; therefore, you’ll have less heat damage. As if that wasn’t enough, the Dyson Corrale is also cordless. You can style hair for up to 30 minutes and it will full recharge in 70 minutes. (Don’t worry—there’s a cord, too.) The straightener also comes with a docking station.

Dying to try it? As with all Dyson products, innovation doesn’t come cheap. Shop it on Dyson’s website, below.

