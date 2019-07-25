The Sold-Out Dyson Airwrap Is Back in Stock

When Dyson launched its first curling iron back in October 2018, it sold out in just a few weeks with a massive waitlist of more than 100,000 people. That’s especially impressive considering its $549 pricetag. Now, the Dyson Airwrap is back in stock—for now, at least. What’s so great about it, you ask? Dyson technology allows you to curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair without causing serious heat damage. High-speed air causes hair to attach to its surface so there’s less damage to strands but you can still get the desired effect. Plus, you won’t burn your fingers.

The Dyson Airwrap comes with six different attachments for all hair types. There’s a 1.2-inch barrel for voluminous curls or waves, a 1.6-inch barrel for looser curls, a firm smoothing brush to tame frizz-prone hair, a round brush for volume and a pre-styling dryer to take hair from wet to damp—the ideal moisture level for the curling iron. Sure, it’s pricey but when do you need to buy another hot tool?

Dyson continues to drop new beauty technology. It recently launched an attachment to its hairdryer for those with sensitive scalps. The Gentle Air attachment ($39 at Dyson) widens the path of airflow so it’s gentler and cooler. There’s also the new Wide Tooth Comb attachment ($39 at Dyson), which allows those with curly and coily hair to shape, lengthen and create volume.

If you’ve decided to take the plunge, now’s the chance. The Dyson Airwrap is currently available at Sephora and Ulta.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.