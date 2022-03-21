TikTok Found a Space-Saving Dyson Airwrap Holder That You Absolutely Need—& It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re included in the thousands (millions?) of people who were inspired by TikTok to buy Dyson’s extremely coveted Airwrap hairstyler, you probably were left with a few problems post-purchase. First, you couldn’t figure out how to switch the barrels to get your curls to go the right way. Don’t worry—the brand just announced a solution to this problem, and it’s coming out this summer. Second, you couldn’t find a place to put the big honking storage box the appliance and all of its accessories come in. I mean, the thing’s a behemoth. It’s so big that I’ve literally seen people online post about using it as a Squatty Potty. Well, lo and behold, the same app that inspired you to purchase the large hair kit is going to do the same with a space-saving holder for it.

That’s right, TikTok’s at it again, people, but this time the product is much more budget-friendly and space-savvy. The FLE Dyson Airwrap holder is a wall or door-mounted rack that organizes the styler, each of its accessories and its cord all in one place. User @niswiyya posted a video showing it off not even a full day ago, and it’s already garnered more than 270,000 views and 12,000 comments. Clearly, a space-saving storage option like this is in demand for Dyson fans.

As the video shows, the holder can be placed inside doors to easily store your hot tool without taking up much-needed cabinet space. Or, depending on your own set-up, the strip can be secured on a wall, countertop or inside a drawer. The organizer comes with three pieces: one for the attachment heads, one for a cord and one for the appliance itself. This way, you can hang everything next to each other or separate them based on your needs.

“Perfect for getting all the pieces off the counter and in a convenient location,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who added that it’s a breeze to install. All you need is two screws to get this organizer in place, but if you want to opt-out of using tools, commenters say Command strips get the job done just as well.

What might be the most impressive design function of the holder is the strip of seven brackets that locks and holds each of the Airwrap’s coveted attachment heads, including the volumizing hair brushes. This is all thanks to the unique card hole design that allows you to screw in each head with a simple twist of your wrist.

FLE Dyson Airwrap Storage Holder

More than 200 shoppers have given the holder a perfect rating, and it’s garnered an impressive average 4.5 stars thanks to its easy installation and problem-solving design. Think of al the space you’ll save when you pick your Airwrap up off of the ground and store it on a wall.

One shopper put it best: “I love my Airwrap, but I love it even more now that it’s not taking up counter space on my vanity.”

If you’re tired of leaving your $600 Airwrap set strewn about, this solution will do the trick. It’s good-looking, functional and on sale right now for a few bucks off. What more could you want?