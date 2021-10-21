8 Dyson Airwrap Dupes That Are Equally As Amazing—Yet A Fraction Of The Price

Scroll To See More Images

If you told us a decade ago that the most popular and sought-after hair tools came from a brand also known for building vacuum cleaners, well, we’d probably laugh in your face. But, stranger things, like a pug named Noodle becoming the country’s self-care guru, have happened (and those aforementioned vacuum cleaners are seriously life-altering, so..). Dyson has changed the hair styling game with its iconic set of hair tools, and the one that shoppers seem to love the most is the brand’s Airwrap styler.

What is the Dyson Airwrap? Well, it’s a curling iron alternative that gently uses heated airflow to style hair in seriously bouncy waves. It looks similar to curling wands, but instead of holding your hair into place yourself, the warm air does it for you. This way, heat damage can stay at a minimum. The device comes with several attachments for styling, including two different-sized barrels, a firm and soft smoothing brush, a dryer, and a volumizing brush. All together, this kit costs around $600, so yeah, it’s a bit of an investment.

RELATED: Dyson Just Completely Made Over Its Iconic Hair Tools—& They’re Prettier Than We Are

Because of this, internet sleuths (like myself) and beauty obsessives alike have researched far and wide to find some affordable and affective Dyson Airwrap dupes. These include that Revlon brush that you’ve probably been contemplating buying for the past two years, as well as the styler that’s brand new—and extremely hot—to the hair tools market.

Each of these tools use similar technology to style your hair with precision and minimal damage. Below, check out eight of the best-rated Airwrap dupes that you can buy starting at just $16.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

T3 AireBrush Duo

This new hair device is packed with features that will make your blow drying experiencing at home feel less like a chore and more like a salon experience. The device, which comes with two attachments—one flat brush for straightening and one round brush for curling—has a whopping 15 heat and speed combinations so that you can style your hair exactly how you want to.

Not only is this brush designed to work on any type of hair, but it’s made with materials that fight frizz, boost shine, and ensure that your locks will stay secure all day long.

CHI Spin N Curl

With this technologically advanced device, all you really have to do is hold it, and the rest of the work will be done for you. See, it uses air to gently wrap your strands around a ceramic rotating barrel that will then precisely style your locks into glamorous and bouncy curls. Don’t fret about temperature with this thing, either. It comes with pre-set temps based on the thickness of your hair.

More than 13,000 shoppers have given this CHI favorite a perfect rating, and it’s maintained an impressive 4.4-star average rating. Reviewers have gone so far as calling it the “best purchase ever.”

“From the day I got this product, it has become one of my most prized possessions,” wrote one fan. “I was hesitant to buy it since it’s a little pricey, but at 1/5th of the price of the Dyson Airwrap, I thought it was worth a try. It’s so easy to use, because you don’t really have to wrap your hair like you would with a curling iron, it makes doing the back of your head so much simpler.”

The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

It’s simple: This brush makes giving yourself a blowout simple. The large oval design uses a combo of nylon and tufted bristles to gently style (not clamp onto) your hair. Reviewers say it works with a variety of hair types, from thick to thin, and is a foolproof way to get salon-quality hair at home. Worth mentioning: It has the same two-year warranty that a Dyson Airwrap does. Plus, it comes with three temperature settings and it made with “ionic technology” that the brand says reduces frizz and enhances shine.

“This brush works wonderfully,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It doesn’t snag my hair like another one does, and it dries my hair so fast, without that one patch of still slightly damp hair I normally get. I have finally have that movie star blowout I was always envious of!”

One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

It probably doesn’t shock you that Revlon’s One-Step Air Brush is on this list. The best-selling product has been a popular player in the hair market for a few years now, and it’s easy to see why. The device is simple to use—it comes with a cool and hot air setting—and can style your hair into loose curls, sleek and straight strands, or everything in between. It gets rid of the need to have a cabinet full of hair tools since it does everything you could possibly want.

Shoppers everywhere say they’re truly blown away (get it?) by this dependable brush’s functionality.

One reviewer said that after buying an Airwrap, they were “upset as [I thought] the brush attachment would be better for my hair,” but once they landed on this styler, they were hooked. “Possibly the holy grail of hair hair care for me. Just wow.”

Hot Tools Professional One Step Dryer Volumizer

This air styler is gold—literally. The Hot Tools Volumizer has a whopping 12,400 perfect ratings because of its ability to quickly style hair. The three heat settings and two speed options make it easy to find a routine that’s fit for you.

“I love this product,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It dries and smooths my thick, wavy hair in what seems like record time. I haven’t used my Dyson dryer or my Chi flat iron once since I purchased this! Highly recommend.”

Revlon Hot Air Kit

Yes, Revlon’s One Step brush is known and beloved, but let me introduce you to the brand’s other incredible hair kit. It’s a three-piece set (the appliance and two head attachments) that nearly 3,500 shoppers have given a perfect rating to. In addition to quaffing your locks, this ceramic-coated hair dryer also has a Cool Shot function to lock in your curls. Reviewers say it give “volume for days.” Not to mention, they say it lasts for years.

“I’ve never managed to figure out the at home blow out,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve tried so many round brushes but the technique just escapes me. If it escapes you too, you need this brush kit. I have very fine, short-ish hair and this gives me volume that lasts two days. I use the short nozzle to dry my hair about 75% or so and then use the larger brush to finish drying in sections. I brush the hair up from the roots for volume and then use it as a round brush to dry the ends. I love having my other hand free to separate and comb through my hair. It makes styling so, so much easier. I can’t recommend this tool enough.”

Phoebe Curling Iron Brush

Retailing for $32, this is a budget-friendly option for those who don’t want to sacrifice quality. The unique design is capable of curling, straightening, or combing your hair. This is ideal for those who may skip the blowout session because their hair is prone to frizz once hot air is added to the mix. While it doesn’t blow dry, the tool does style with ease. Plus, it’s made with ceramic tourmaline, a material that can reduce hair damage, per the brand.

More than 1,500 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, and the styler has an average 4.3-star rating. Those who have tested the device say it’s a no-fuss solution to hair styling at home.

“I have never gotten this type of results with a curling iron. The volume and bounce is amazing for me. This was easy to do. And not too time consuming,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’m looking for an easy everyday change for my hair. I think I may have found it.”

3-in-1 Styling Hair Dryer

If you’re a fan of loose waves, or sleek straight hair, this 3-in-1 dryer is for you. It comes with three different comb heads that’ll brush through your hair and tame down any frizz. It’s so effective that even reviewers who say they have coarse, hard-to-dry hair, love this device.

“I have spent THOUSANDS on products claiming to save me time on my hair styling and get it sleek/smooth/straight in one fell swoop. This sweet little thing is the only product that has actually done that,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “My hair is smooth and soft and not dry after using this.”