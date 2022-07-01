This TikToker Swears She Found the Secret to Making the Dyson Airwrap Curls Last All Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the biggest complaints we hear about the cult-fave Dyson Airwrap is that the curls and waves fall too quickly, leaving certain hair types falling flat. Well, one TikToker swears she found the Dyson Airwrap curls hack that made her straight hair look full, wavy and voluminous for literally days. And the secret? It’s under $20 and available on Amazon.

“The product I wish I had known about when I first got my Dyson Airwrap,” Annabelle Hooper says in a TikTok video. “Like many of you out there, I struggled in the beginning and since sharing this tip, a lot of you had figured it out.” Hooper says she has “born straight hair” and could not get her bouncy curls to stay. But applying Schwarzkopf Got2b Beach Matte Salt Spray ($17.79 at Amazon ) completely changed the game.

After applying a leave-in conditioner and heat protectant, Hooper dries her hair about 80-90 percent. Then, she applies the sea salt spray all over her hair before using the barrels.

“The reason I know this works is because I changed when my Dyson Airwrap started working for me,” she says. “But also when you add texture and grit to your hair, it helps it hold onto the style, especially with hair that tends to be straight and not want to hold onto a round brush, blowout look.”

Hooper is right. Adding texture to super-clean hair can make your style last much longer. It can be a sea salt spray such as the one above or even a leave-in mousse designed for waves. In fact, Hooper actually tried mousse as well and had great results. In another video, she applies the Charles Worthington Thicker Fuller Mouse instead of the sea salt spray and achieved serious volume.

The moral of the story? Don’t be afraid to use hair products that will help the Dyson Airwrap work best for your hair. And if you’re looking to try the new and improved Airwrap Styler, it’s somehow in stock at Sephora.