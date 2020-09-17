Dyson Just Made the Airwrap Better For Short Hair Styling & WOW

I have to admit something. As a legit Dyson obsessive, I was surprised that the Airwrap didn’t work as well for me as it did for others. I watched my friends get these gorgeous bouncy curls wondering what I was doing wrong. Now, I really love the Smoothing Brush attachment. But the barrels everyone uses just didn’t work well on my bob. The waves are just too big and bouncy like I’m about to enter a Texas beauty pageant. Well, the new Dyson Airwrap attachments just changed the game completely. (Again.) Allow me to explain.

It seems like Dyson heard our cries. Its released six (!!!) new attachments, many of which are stellar for short hair. There are skinnier barrels for tighter curls that get closer to your head, which people with bobs will know is key for cool-girl, brushed-out waves. There are also two new Smoothing Brushes in smaller sizes for straighter styles on short hair, as well as a smaller round brush perfect for bangs. Of course, these will work on longer hair too but the original ones generally work as well.

If you have ultra-long hair, Dyson was thinking of you, too. There are longer barrels of the same 1.2- and 1.6-inch wide ones for those chest and waist-length strands that might need a little more of the tool to curl the hair around. Now, the Dyson Airwrap isn’t cheap. At $549.99 on Dyson’s website, it’s a splurge. But if you’re someone who styles their hair all the time, this more gentle tool just might be worth it. Plus, you basically get six tools in one.

If you’re lucky enough to already have the Airwrap, you can pick up a new attachment for just $39.99. Shop them all, below.

0.8 Inch Airwrap Barrels

This size will create tighter and longer-lasting curls, especially in fine and/or short hair. You get two—one for each side.

1.2 Inch Airwrap Long Barrels

This is longer than the 1.2 inch wide barrel that comes with the Dyson Airwrap complete and perfect for longer hair. You get a pair of these, too.

1.6 Inch Airwrap Long Barrels

Have chest-length hair or longer? This size is for you to get those big, glam curls and waves.

Small Round Volumizing Brush

This smaller version of the original round brush is amazing for those super-short hair, such as bangs. It’s best for straight and/or fine hair.

Small Firm Smoothing Brush

Smooth out your bob or bangs! This smaller size is great for shorter hair. This is the “hard” version for more course hair.

Small Smoothing Brush

The same brush, but in a “soft” version for more fine hair.