Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener Takes Your Hair from Wet to Dry Without Damage

Dyson’s cult-fave hair straightener just got a major upgrade. Though it looks similar to the Corrale, which came out in March 2020, Dyson’s Airstrait Straightener is a very different tool. In the ’90s and early 2000s, wet-to-dry tools were popular but they completely fried your hair. As the tool made a terrifying sizzling noise, you watched the steam come off your strands. Dyson’s Airstrait is like that but not at all. It takes your hair from wet to dry but without the heat damage that usually comes with it.

“Having a strong understanding of how to manipulate and realize the potential of powerful airflow is fundamental to the performance of the Dyson Airstrait straightener,” said James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer, Dyson, in a statement. “This expertise, which we’ve gained over the last 25 years, is what has enabled us to deliver our first wet-to-dry straightener, with no hot plates, and no extreme heat damage. Delivering the ease-of-use that people love about straighteners but with high-velocity air blades, saves time, maintains hair strength and achieves an everyday natural straight style.”

Basically, the Airstrait straightens your hair with only air so there are no plates, unlike the Corrale. There are three pre-set temperatures – 175°F, 230°F, and 285°F — so you can choose the lowest one possible for less heat damage. Inside the arms of the machine are two 1.5mm apertures. Airflow comes through here, creating two high-velocity downward blades of air. The two come together to form a jet of air at a 45 degree angle, straightening your hair and drying it at the same time. The direction of this airflow also keeps strands smooth and shiny.

If you’re looking for waves, stick to the Airwrap because Airstrait is meant for those smooth, straight styles that still have volume and lift. It just launched May 11 so there are still some in stock. Grab it now on the Dyson website.