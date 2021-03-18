Dylan Sprouse Looks Like A Hotter Draco Malfoy With New Blonde Hair

If you grew up watching The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, you know the Sprouse twins have always been blonde. But like many of us, their hair darkened as they grew up to a light brown. Many years later and they’ve both switched it up. Cole Sprouse went dark for his role on Riverdale and now, Dylan Sprouse has blonde hair. This isn’t his pre-teen blonde. This is a platinum blonde that makes the 28-year-old look hotter than ever.

We first spotted the new color on his girlfriend Barbara Palvin’s Instagram on Wednesday. The couple took an adorable selfie in which you can really see Dylan’s hair. While doing a little digging, it seems he’s been rocking the blonde at least for a few weeks. Last week, he joined photographer Alex Hainer for a photoshoot at Alex Fine’s Almost Home gym in Los Angeles. Here his hair is giving me ’90s Zack Morris vibes in the best way possible.

It’s likely Dylan’s ‘do is for a part, just like his brother’s hair is. He’s playing golf in the photoshoot, though it’s a little more play in an indoor gym than IRL golf. “Golf is for nerds,” he captioned the photo. The thirst is real in the comments. Filmmaker Christian Coppola, who directed Dylan in Daddy, commented “Malfoy,” which we’re totally seeing. Most of the other comments are fire emojis, heart eyes and other displays of love because really, he does look great.

Even though platinum blonde isn’t easy to maintain (bleaching every 3-4 weeks!), we’re hoping he keeps it up for a little while. He’ll be twinning with Billie Eilish instead of Cole this time.