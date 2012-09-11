DVF Models Wore Google Glasses, Mindy Kaling Covers NY Mag

Diane Von Furstenberg outdid herself again with her Spring 2013 collection, but you’d never know it. All eyes were on the models’ Google glasses. What’s a Google glass? It’s a high-tech device that allows photos, text messages, etc. to pop up in your line of vision. Do they come in cat-eye? —via Stylebistro.com

Mindy Kaling covers New York magazine and talks about her new show The Mindy Project. We’ve already set our DVR, have you? —via Vulture.com

Rachel Zoe is entering the beauty world with her own salon, set to open in New York City later this year. DreamDry will provide personalized treatments and the ‘ultimate blowout.’ “To me, hair should be considered an accessory — it changes by event, season, mood,” Zoe told PEOPLE. With DreamDry, we are creating a place where women can go to ensure that their hair is consistently as stylish and chic as they are.” —via Peoplestylewatch.com

Emily Blunt described her new haircut as “The craziest look I’ve had.” It doesn’t look too out-of-the-box to us. What do you think? —via Instyle.com