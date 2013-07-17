WATCH: How to Create a Side Dutch Braid

It’s Braids Week on Daily Makeover! Check in all this week for braided hairstyle inspiration, tips and tutorials.

The side braid has become a red carpet staple, with stars from Emma Watson to Beyoncé making the look their own. Now it’s your turn: Reinvent the classic side braid with this wraparound Dutch braided version. A Dutch braid looks different than your standard three-strand braid, but it’s just as easy to create, as you’ll see in this video featuring Halli Bivona, John Barrett Braid Bar stylist. Give it a try!

Video by Alissa Huff

