A Dusty Glow Of The Outback At Rodarte Backstage For NYFW

Aboriginals, the Outback, and the Dust Bowl set the tone for Rodarte’s latest collection, which had literal interpretations of the inspiration in the hair, makeup, and nails. Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created a pseudo bob hairstyle that was short on one side, and much longer on the other with the help of extensions and mixed texture. “It’s really matte hair, backcombed, with star-shaped accessories from the girls at Rodarte,” Gilbert shared. While some models rocked the star barrette, others wore a series of over-sized hair pins squished together.

Hair was prepped with Kerastase Nectar Thermique with the Mousse Volumactive placed all over to procure texture and volume. The bob look was created by making a French braid at the nape, and pinning under, after the hair has been curled with varying irons and directions. The top layer should be curled with a one inch iron, reversing what you’re used to and turning it upside down to create an obvious kink to the hair. After tucking hair and pinning it to the braid, wrap under and continue to pin for the bob effect. Complete the look with Kerastase Double Force Contrle Ultime Hairspray.

James Kaliardos for NARS Cosmetics completely worked the Dust Bowl theme into a tizzy, and we liked it! “Its as if the dust storm has literally hit her in the face!” Kaliardos exclaims. “The key to this look is taking the time to prep the face with NARS skincare and moisturize the face and around the eyes so that the skin doesn’t look dry and haggard with the makeup on it.” He started off with NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, layering on Laguna Bronzing Powder, sweeping it up into an arc, “as if it were almost a mask,” and applying to the brows. He added in Madly Blush on the eyelids and nose bone, working the Vent Glac Duo Eyeshadow (new for fall) onto the lids, with Gaiety Blush, placed into the outer corners of the eyes, applying Larger Than Life Lengthening Mascara, and for the final touch, adorning pouts with the gorgeous Bolero Velvet Matte Lip Pencil.

Deborah Lippmann complimented the “rusty, dusty, sandblasted look of the makeup by using a caramel shade with some gold shimmer, but the overall look needs to be as if it had been there a while, and that it isn’t fresh,” Lippmann explains. She used two coats of No More Drama, and in order to take the shine away to look more worn, she used one coat of Flat Top, the matte-maker top coat. Lippmann recommends to wait a few minutes for the polish to dry before applying the matte top coat, and in case you may have missed a spot with the top coat, she advises to wait until the polish is dry, and then take the brush and dot in the matte top coat where you see the shine.