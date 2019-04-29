Dunkin’ Donuts Just Dropped Lip Balm and It’s Not April Fool’s

There’s not a ton of child-friendly makeup adults actually want to use. Eyeshadows have basically zero pigment and nail polish peels right off. But there’s something about lip balm that’s appealing when it’s kitchy and cute, especially because it’s pretty hard to get a simple lip moisturizer epically wrong. Dunkin’ Donuts lip balm falls in the latter category because it’s fun as hell and affordable, too.

Funny enough, this isn’t the company’s first lip balm. Dunkin’, as the chain is now called, sells Cinnamon Bun Swirl and Pumpkin-flavored lip balm shaped like little coffee cups. But new and even cuter ones were just spotted in Dunkin’ stores. They’re two packs of Munchkin-looking balms that come in little boxes that generally carry the donut holes. According to Delish, the orange balm has a marshmallow scent and the white balm smells extra-sweet, but there’s no news exactly what they’re supposed to smell like.

People confirmed with Dunkin’ that the moisturizing balms are available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last.

Many people have already grabbed the donut hole moisturizers, which look a bit like EOS lip balms. I’m extremely jealous of their epic find.

I’m heading out to hit every Dunkin’ in Los Angeles, which there are sadly very few. I have a suspicion the balms will be mostly available in locations where there’s a Dunkin’ coffee shop on every corner, like Philadelphia, D.C., New York, and surrounding suburbs.

In the meantime, we can shop the OG lip balm sets on the Dunkin’s website for just $4.99.

