Duckie Thot Trades In Her Signature Long Hair for a Chic Bob at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Though her experience on and off the runway goes far beyond Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma and Fenty Beauty, it was Duckie Thot’s work for these brands (along with Balmain) that certainly leveled up her supermodel status. Now, she’s the IRL Barbie we can’t get enough of. More importantly, she’s living proof of the obvious: beauty comes in all shapes and shades.

As of late, we’ve been pining to add extensions to our hair since she constantly inspires with an ultra-long look that’s become her signature. But just when we were ready to snag a few bundles from the beauty supply store, Duckie completely switches up her style and makes us want to do the same.

Last night for Rihanna’s annual Diamond Ball (a star-studded charity event that benefits her non-profit foundation), the model stepped out in a curve-hugging red fringe jumpsuit and paired it with a choppy, chic bob. We’ve got plenty of evidence that shows this hairstyle is timeless–especially on the red carpet–so we’re understandably enamored with Duckie’s take on the classic.

Combined with a toned down makeup look and long, luscious lashes, we’d say this is the fall beauty inspo worth screenshotting and saving for the coming months. We can’t wait to see what she’ll surprise us with next.