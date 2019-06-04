Dua Lipa Just Unveiled the ‘Hardest Secret to Keep’

Dua Lipa has a new project and it’s not an album—though, we’re waiting patiently for that, too. The “New Rules” singer is entering the beauty space as the face of YSL Beauty’s new fragrance. The Grammy winner called the gig “the hardest secret to keep” on Instagram while announcing the partnership. She also shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes photo from the campaign.

“The hardest secret to keep! So proud and excited to finally tell you all that I am the face of the new feminine fragrance by YSL 🖤 ,” Lipa wrote. “Thank you to the incredible @yslbeauty team for making me feel so at home, for allowing me to play a small role in helping choose the final scent and for making my dreams come true on working with a brand I love so much. So excited for you all to see the campaign that was shot by filmmaker and friend @nabil but for now here’s a little behind the scenes shot… xx”

YSL Beauty also shared the news on Instagram, calling Lipa a “new voice.

We don’t know yet what the fragrance will smell like but it’s really cool that Lipa had a hand in helping choose the scent. We can expect it to be feminine and cool, just like the singer herself. She joins an already ultra-glam YSL family that includes Kaia Gerber and Zoë Kravitz.

This is a big year for Lipa. As WWD notes, she’s the most-streamed female artist globally, the youngest female artist to reach a billion views on YouTube, and has two Grammy Awards under her belt. It’s Dua Lipa’s world and we’re just living in it.