Dua Lipa’s “Experiment” This Week Is Gorgeous Pastel Pink Hair

With physical distancing measures in place at least until mid-May for non-essential workers, even celebrities are getting a little stir crazy while being safe at home. Dua Lipa’s pink hair is the latest hair transformation that just shows just how antsy some are with doing similar things every day. It’s natural to want to switch it up. Luckily, the pop star looks amazing with pink hair that’s a far cry from her usual bright blonde highlights.

Dua Lipa is holed up with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in an Airbnb in London after there was a flood in her own U.K. apartment, according to an interview with Good Morning Britain on April 1. “Both my boyfriend and I are quite used to making anywhere a home. We travel a lot, so this is fine,” she said. The two have been keeping busy indoors, finding ways to stay occupied. “It’s been really, really good, she added. “We’re good at doing our things, then coming together when we want to watch a movie, or play a game, or do some painting, or go on our one daily walk.” They’ve even upped their skincare, doing matching face masks.

With trendy blonde hair that lays on top of her natural dark strands, Dua Lipa probably gets her hair color touched up at least once a month. But with physical distancing, her roots are probably growing in now more than ever. She already tried bangs so why not experiment with some pastel hair color? “This weeks experiment… pink hair. That’s kind of it really…” she wrote on Instagram. It looks like Hadid helped her dye her hair with a semi-permanent dye or color conditioner.

Color conditioner is a great way to have some fun with your hair while your roots are growing in. Most are gentle, non-permanent ways to get a boost of color. And if you have a partner as cute as Hadid to help, that’s just a bonus.