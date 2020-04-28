Dua Lipa’s Second Stay-At-Home Hair Color is Her Brightest Yet

It’s the end of an era—or at least an iconic hairstyle. Dua Lipa’s orange hair is the newest hue she’s experimenting with this week while physical distancing in a “random AirBnB” with boyfriend Anwar Hadid. We’ll miss her platinum face-framing highlights but her new shade is a peach dream. She shared a cute photo to Instagram in which she shows off her hair and kisses Hadid on the cheek. “Orangina quarantina🍊,” she captioned the photo.

Lipa has been having a lot of fun with her hair while staying at home. Because honestly, what else is there to do? She first cut her own bangs, debuting face-framing blonde fringe. Just a few weeks later, she dyed all the blonde in her hair pastel pink. It was most likely some kind of color-depositing conditioner as it faded so fast. Instead of re-doing the pink, the pop star chose a tangerine shade for her next experiment with hair color.

This is the first time we’ve seen her bangs in all their glory and we have to admit, she did a great job on the trim. As for the color, it looks as though she still has her darker hair underneath lighter pieces for that early-aughts vibe (that she’s too young to remember). We were totally crushing on the previous high-impact, contrasting color but this one feels fresh for a totally new time. What color will she try next? I’m voting for a Billie Eilish green moment.

