How Does Dua Lipa See With Her New Bangs?

Dua Lipa is no stranger to hair changes. In the past few years, we’ve seen her with black, pink and blonde hair, with ultra-long waves and sleek strands. She’s even tried different types of bangs, from French girl fringe to blunt Y2K styles. But Lipa’s new, long bangs are unlike anything we’ve seen from the pop star. She debuted her new look alongside her new boyfriend, French director Romain Garvas, at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend for the premiere of Omar La Fraise (The King Of Algiers).

Lipa’s bangs are unlike her other styles because 1) they’re so long, we don’t know how she can see anything and 2) they feel more ’90s than her usual style. In fact, they remind us of Pamela Anderson‘s iconic fringe, the wispy style with tons of hairspray. Lipa’s are less voluminous, but still end right around her upper cheekbone. Because the look is piecey and not blunt, maybe she can see a bit through them. But it can’t be comfortable.

“Hier soir à Cannes avec mon cœur,” Dua Lipa captioned her recent post on Instagram, which translates to “Last night in Cannes with my sweetheart.” She tagged hairstylist Rio Sreedharan as responsible for her new look, as well as makeup artist Samantha Lau on glam and Lorenzo Posocco as her stylist (her dress is Celine.)

Though Lipa’s bangs are big news for us, her new boyfriend has everyone else talking. According to The Sun, she has been seeing Gavras for some time. “Dua and Romain have been quietly getting to know each other for several months,” a source for the outlet said. “They have been enjoying spending time together.” The source continued, “Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it. They’re both really creative people.”

