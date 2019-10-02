Dua Lipa Just Debuted Rose Gold Hair & She’s An Actual Queen

A new album and now, new hair. Say hello to the new Dua Lipa. While at Paris Fashion Week to promote Yves Saint Laurent’s newest fragrance, “Libre,” which she’s the face of, Lipa debuted might lighter hair in a pretty rose gold hue. She posted a shot to Instagram of her wavy blonde bob with the caption: “A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2.” According to Billboard, #DL2 will be the first album she’s released since her 2017 debut. Back in April, she tweeted from the studio that this new music will feature “a lot more live instrumentation.” It seems a fresh sound brings fresh hair.

Lipa has been rocking that dark brown bob for a while now. She recently switched it up, adding temporary bangs for the YSL party in Madrid, Spain. Some thought maybe she took the plunge and chopped her hair but now that the bangs are gone, we know they were just for the night. She’s back to her wavy bob but this time, it’s a lot lighter and a lot more gold.

While it’s possible this medium-blonde hue is a wig, it looks really real. She didn’t tag a hairstylist but that’s not really her style—neither is doing anything simple and basic. It looks like Lipa’s hair is still dark underneath, so she didn’t go fully light—yet. You can see the colors a bit in her selfies and even more in the recent photos that are circulating of her New York date with Anwar Hadid. The duo is holding hands and matching with their blonde hair while out and about in Soho.

If you have hair on the lighter side, you can try out the rose gold trend temporarily with Overtone Color Conditioner in Rose Gold ($29 at Overtone) and Keracolor Clenditioner Color Depositing Conditioner Colorwash in Rose Gold ($22 at Amazon).

