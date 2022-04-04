Dua Lipa Is Blonde Again With Cool-Girl Roots at the Grammys

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

She’s back! Dua Lipa hit up the 2022 Grammy Awards with her new blonde hair — obviously a wig but seriously cool nonetheless. Her usual black strands are gone and in their place, long, honey-blonde strands with cool-girl darker roots. Hairstylist Chris Appleton is responsible for the new blonde hue, as he wrote “Blondie” on an Instagram post of her. We’re literally drooling (or levitating?)

Makeup artist Samantha Lau is responsible for the glam, which features heavy dark brows and berry-red lips. The combination of shades with the edginess of her vintage Versace dress makes for a killer pop star look — right down to the nails. Artist Kim Truong created a gold chrome manicure using OPI to match Lipa’s gold accessories and hardware. She’s wearing numerous Bvlgari High Jewelry rings with yellow and white diamonds on her fingers and matching Serpenti yellow and white gold earrings. It’s a cohesive look from head-to-toe and not at all boring, unlike some other Grammy guests.

Here’s a closer look at her gold talons.

Before she hit up the Grammy’s, Lipa was sure to post a message to those struggling in the world right now. “While celebrating the #Grammys, let’s also make some noise for displaced people everywhere. I stand in solidary #WithRefugees @refugees.”

During the show, she had a twinning moment with Megan Thee Stallion, obviously a bit but one that was really cute and worked well. They both hit the stage in the same Versace dress. “Not you stole my look!” Stallion said to Lipa, who responded, “I was told I had the exclusive – I have to have a talk with Donatella.” That’s when Donatella Versace then ran up to the stage to fix their outfits. Only at the Grammy’s!