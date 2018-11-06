15 Makeup Looks That Prove Dua Lipa Isn’t Afraid to Draw Outside the Lines

Dua Lipa has had an incredible year and a half. Her namesake album was released on June 2, 2017, and since then, she’s skyrocketed on the charts with certified bops “New Rules,” “Electricity,” and “Kiss and Make Up” with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, to name a few.
And beyond her firm grasp on the Billboard Top 10, fans (including us) gravitate toward Lipa because of her bold fashion and beauty choices. So much so that we think they deserve to be celebrated.
In case you didn’t know, Lipa’s go-to makeup artist is Francesca Angelina Brazzo, who travels with the singer everywhere—including international tours.
As Lipa’s career matures, so does her beauty style. She’s been taking more risks, and we’re definitely paying attention. Colorful, short wigs have been a funky addition to her party steez, in addition to surprise dye jobs, like the blonde hue for “Electricity,” and wild variations on classic makeup looks, like the cat-eye.
Ahead are her biggest, boldest beauty moments; prepare to be mesmerized.
Under-Eye Stars
While in Guangzhou, China, during the Asia leg of her tour, Lipa's makeup artist Francesca Angelina Brazzo applied stick-on silver stars under the singer's eyes and went for a bold, deconstructed cat-eye.
Blushing Side-Eye
For her tour stop in Taipei in September, Lipa had red pigment starting from the middle of her lid and expanding to her temple. She paired her bold eye with a red lip and red nails.
Dark Swipe Lids
While on the Asia leg of her tour, Lipa had a bold, chunky linear sweep of dark eyeshadow across both of her lids.
Blonde Bob
For her single "Electricity" with Mark Ronson and Diplo, Lipa took the plunge and went blonde.
Green Wig
On one night of her 23rd birthday celebration with friends (with the given event hashtag #duabeefa), Lipa wore a short green wig with bangs.
Pressed Flower Nails
For her birthday week, Lipa went to nail artist Michelle Humphrey for a manicure with real pressed flowers and a sparkle top coat.
Peachy Wig and Eyeshadow
This summer at Tommorowland, Dua and her sister Rina Lipa and her photographer Pixie Levinson wore colorful wigs in different pastel shades. The elder Lipa's wig was a light peach color with bangs, and she matched her eyeshadow to the hair color.
Deconstructed Black-and-Yellow Cat-Eye
For a summer Vogue Australia spread, Lipa had a black cat-eye with yellow accents.
Bright Pink Cat-Eye
While performing at the Ruisrock Festival in Finland this summer, Lipa rocked a bold, bright pink cat-eye look.
Jeweled Cat-Eye
For the last look of the last night of her Asia tour in Japan, Lipa had a jeweled cat-eye with neutral shimmery eyeshadow.
Blue Smokey Eye
In San Diego, California, in February, Lipa matched her blue, Hawaiian shirt with a deep blue smokey eye and a white shade to highlight her inner corners.
Blue Bottom Lashes
For the last European show of her "Self Title Tour" in Stockholm, Lipa had her classic black cat-eye, but her bottom lashes were coated in cobalt-blue mascara and matching eyeliner.
Pink Bottom Liner
While in Detroit for a show in December, Lipa had a subtle cat-eye with a bold pink lining her bottom lash line.
Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beauty
Last year, for a Halloween party, Lipa went as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice. She went for sickly, contoured cheeks and a tan eye. Her spot-on look left us all dead.
Hair Down to There
Back in January 2017, Lipa had extensions put in for a photo shoot. The long hair instantly made her look like a '70s queen.
