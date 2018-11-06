15 Makeup Looks That Prove Dua Lipa Isn’t Afraid to Draw Outside the Lines

Dua Lipa has had an incredible year and a half. Her namesake album was released on June 2, 2017, and since then, she’s skyrocketed on the charts with certified bops “New Rules,” “Electricity,” and “Kiss and Make Up” with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, to name a few.

And beyond her firm grasp on the Billboard Top 10, fans (including us) gravitate toward Lipa because of her bold fashion and beauty choices. So much so that we think they deserve to be celebrated.

In case you didn’t know, Lipa’s go-to makeup artist is Francesca Angelina Brazzo, who travels with the singer everywhere—including international tours.

As Lipa’s career matures, so does her beauty style. She’s been taking more risks, and we’re definitely paying attention. Colorful, short wigs have been a funky addition to her party steez, in addition to surprise dye jobs, like the blonde hue for “Electricity,” and wild variations on classic makeup looks, like the cat-eye.

Ahead are her biggest, boldest beauty moments; prepare to be mesmerized.