Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid Got Matching Manicures and It’s So Cute

Couples that nail art together stay together. That’s how the saying goes, right? Because I’m dying over ultra-cute couple Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s matching nails. Lipa always has killer claws and these are no different. Last week, New York-based nail artist Mei Kawajiri gave the One Kiss singer light tan almond-shaped nails with neon color blocking. They’re really unique and fit the star’s personality perfectly. Adorably, Kawajiri also gave Hadid (yes, Bella and Gigi’s brother) some neon nail art adorned with letters spelling out “APLUS.”

There’s something really refreshing about men twinning with their girlfriend and saying a big eff you to gender norms. Beauty products aren’t gender-specific and there’s no reason for a guy not to try out some colorful nails or bright eyeshadow, as with the case of Maisie Williams and her boyfriend Reuben Selby. Hopefully, we’re getting to a point where all genders can play around with products because they’re just fun.

This isn’t the first time Lipa and her model boyfriend were caught matching while out and about. They both tried lighter hair (in the photo above), as well as a winter-ready plaid ensemble. Hadid’s family obviously loves the couple together. His mom commented with heart emojis and sister Bella wrote, “bunnies.”

Recently, Lipa debuted gorgeous rose-gold hair In honor of her new music. “A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2,” she wrote. We’ll just have to see if Hadid follows in her footsteps. I have a feeling he’d pull it off flawlessly.