Dsquared Collaborates With Mac Cosmetics

Dean and Dan Canten of Dsquared collaborated with Mac this season, to create eight brand new colorful cosmetic products. The most innovative product is a “greasepaint stick;” available in black, blue, and violet, the stick is designed to achieve a bold color for the eye. Other runway-inspired products are sheer lipsticks, and a natural highlighter.

Aside from the runway, designers took inspirations from the films Girl, Interrupted, and Grey Gardens; a mix of Drew and Angelina behind the big screen, seems like a wild enough collaboration. We’re sure the makeup will give off natural drama that the twins intended it to. By the way, if you haven’t yet checked out the video on Dsquared2.com, you ought to. Dean and Dan strip down a sexy male model (they literally rip his clothes off ) and re-style him head to toe in their line.

There will be a preview of the products on the same day as the Dsquared Spring 2010 runway show, September 28. The entire product line will be available globally starting October 1, in Mac stores and counters.

(WWD)