10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Dry Shampoo

There’s nothing worse than getting a beautiful blowout and having to wash it out the next day because of a greasy scalp. Thankfully, the hair gods created dry shampoo so we can keep our blowout bouncy and fresh for days on end.

Not only does dry shampoo save our perfectly styled hair from a wash (and some subsequent damage), it also saves us lazy ladies some time and energy in the morning. For those of you new to the dry shampoo game, or if you just want to learn more about the dirty hair phenomenon, read on to find out some helpful tips and tricks about dry shampoo.

1. Only use it on dry hair: This may not come as a shock, but dry shampoo only works on dry hair. So don’t try spraying or sprinkling your dry shampoo onto wet, freshly washed hair.

2. Keep a distance: When using an aerosol dry shampoo, make sure you spray the dry shampoo at least 6 inches away from the scalp. Otherwise, you’ll get way too much build up and you won’t be able to separate it out through your hair.

3. It’s okay that it’s white: If dry shampoo is new to you, don’t freak out if your hair gets a little white at first. Let the product sit for a few minutes before styling and the white residue should go away. If it’s still a bit chalkier than you’d like, comb it through your hair with your fingers.

4. Add as you go: After you apply your dry shampoo, inspect your hair to see if you missed any spots. If you did, you can either add more, or brush through the hair to distribute the product evenly.

5. You can style again afterwards: Try not to go overboard with the application. If you happen to apply too much to one spot, don’t worry because it can be fixed! Simply add a touch of a lightweight serum to the spot and gently blow dry the are, or you can brush out the dry shampoo until it is completely absorbed.

6. Stop touching your hair: Do not touch your hair — we repeat — do not touch your hair. Ever. Even if you have applied dry shampoo to your strands, the natural oils in your fingertips will only make your hair oily again. That’s how you got yourself into the oily hair mess to begin with.

7. Apply underneath: Do not apply dry shampoo to the top of your head. Doing that will leave you with that dreaded white residue and it will not add volume to your hair. Instead, lift the top layer of hair and spray underneath at the root so you can hide the white residue.

8. Turn up the volume: When used properly, not only does dry shampoo remove excess oil from your hair, it also adds texture and volume to your locks. Dry shampoo is the perfect hair pick-me-up to take your ‘do from day to night.

9. There’s not a huge difference: The difference between a spray dry shampoo and a powder dry shampoo is pretty insignificant. Dry shampoo in a can is slightly more efficient at soaking up the oil, but both the spray and the powder get the job done well.

10. Dry shampoo isn’t new: It may seem that dry shampoo is a recent sensation, but it has actually been around for decades. Some of the first ads actually feature the iconic British model, Twiggy!

Image via Peter Nicholson/Getty Images