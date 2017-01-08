5 DIY Dry Hair Treatments to Get Silky, Shiny Hair Tonight

There’s a reason why the beauty aisle in drugstores is practically overflowing with conditioners, deep-conditioners, serums, and oils that promise to turn your hair into smooth, glimmering, sheets of heaven: Dry hair sucks. Not only does it look lifeless and fuzzy, but it’s also a sign that your hair is in hardcore need of some TLC.

But rather than have you spend a week’s worth of coffee money on a bottle of deep conditioner that barely makes a dent in your dryness, why not make some effective, tried-and-true concoctions at home with items from your pantry and refrigerator? And lest you claim that you don’t know where to start, we rounded up our five favorite DIY dry hair treatments for you try tonight.

Egg and Milk Treatment



OK, yes—raw eggs and cold milk sounds about as appetizing as, you know, raw eggs and cold milk, but just keep your mouth closed and your head tilted back when you massage the mixture into your hair. We promise your smooth-as-silk curtain of hair will be worth it.

Banana and Grape-Seed Oil Mask

If you have kinky curly or coarse hair, you probably laugh at the claim that a splash of milk could hydrate your deeply dry hair. And we agree—it probably won’t. But grape-seed oil, coconut oil, mashed bananas, and apple cider vinegar make this mask super-hydrating, yet surprisingly lightweight.

Avocado and Coconut Oil Mask

You’ll probably want to eat this mask before slathering it over your hair, but try to resist the temptation. Just blend together avocado, coconut oil, and honey to make a whipped, weirdly pretty mixture, then comb it through your dry hair (water can’t penetrate wet hair strands as well as it can dry hair, so apply your masks to dry hair before hopping into the shower).

Whipped Coconut Treatment

Coconut oil is the world’s gift to both taste buds and hair. And when you blend it with olive oil and avocado oil, you get fluffy golden goodness that turns even the driest of natural, kinky curls into shiny, springy coils.

Honey and Jojoba Oil Treatment

Melted jojoba oil, honey, and coconut oil create a ridiculously moisturizing mask that penetrates your hair follicles to smooth frizz and flyaways, without leaving a greasy residue on your hair.