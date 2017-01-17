StyleCaster
Share

The Best Under-$10 Hand Creams That Are Too Adorable Not to Buy

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Under-$10 Hand Creams That Are Too Adorable Not to Buy

by
The Best Under-$10 Hand Creams That Are Too Adorable Not to Buy
13 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Things that are sexy: velvet lingerie, stacks and stacks of eyeshadow palettes, and Ruby Rose doing literally anything. Things that are not sexy: Hand creams, cracked knuckles, dry skin. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know—there’s nothing super exciting about hand creams, and nobody crosses their fingers for a whole bunch of lotion for their birthday. But it’s freezing cold in most parts of the country right now, which means your knuckles and hands are likely as cracked as a sidewalk, and nobody, especially us, wants that for you.

MORE: How to Fix Your Dry, Flaky Skin Overnight

So we’re here to change your opinion on hand creams by bombarding you with pictures of the most adorable, itty-bitty baby, omg-so-cute hand creams that are not only hella effective (thanks to moisturizing ingredients like nut butters and fruit oils), but also fit in even your smallest purse and pants pockets. And the best part? They’re all under $10. So you have literally no excuse not to have the healthiest, non-Crypt-Keeper hands this winter.

Scroll down to see our favorites, and then stock up on all of them, lest you run into Ruby Rose wearing velvet lingerie, while carrying stacks of eyeshadow palettes, and all you have to show her are your bleeding, cracked hands.

MORE: 3 Weirdly Easy Ways to Get Rid of Back Acne

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Sonia Kashuk Yellow Alluriana Hand Crème
Sonia Kashuk Yellow Alluriana Hand Crème

Sonia Kashuk Yellow Alluriana Hand Crème, $4.99; at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hand Cream
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hand Cream

Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hand Cream, $9; at Ulta

Photo: Pacifica
Soap & Glory Hand Food
Soap & Glory Hand Food

Soap & Glory Hand Food, $8; at Soap & Glory

Photo: Soap & Glory
Lollia Mini Hand Cream
Lollia Mini Hand Cream

Lollia Mini Hand Cream, $8; at Anthropologie

Photo: Lollia
It’s Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream
It’s Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream

It’s Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream, $5; at Sephora

Photo: It's Skin
Delectable by Cake Beauty Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream
Delectable by Cake Beauty Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream

Delectable by Cake Beauty Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream To Go Travel Size, $5.50; at Target

 

Photo: Cake Beauty
Les Couvent Des Minimes Cloister Hand Cream
Les Couvent Des Minimes Cloister Hand Cream

Les Couvent Des Minimes Cloister Hand Cream, $8; at Les Couvent Des Minimes

Photo: Les Couvent Des Minimes
Neutrogena Hand Cream Original
Neutrogena Hand Cream Original

Neutrogena Hand Cream Original, $4.99; at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
Dionis White Jasmine & Shea Hand Cream
Dionis White Jasmine & Shea Hand Cream

Dionis White Jasmine & Shea Hand Cream, $2.99; at Ulta

Photo: Dionis
J.R. Watkins Pomegranate and Acai Hand Cream
J.R. Watkins Pomegranate and Acai Hand Cream

J.R. Watkins Pomegranate and Acai Hand Cream, $7.99; at Target

Photo: J.R. Watkins
Nuance Salma Hayek My Secret Super Brightening Hand Cream
Nuance Salma Hayek My Secret Super Brightening Hand Cream

Nuance Salma Hayek My Secret Super Brightening Hand Cream, $9.99; at CVS

Photo: Nuance Salma Hayek
TokyoMilk Dark Tainted Love No. 62 Handcreme
TokyoMilk Dark Tainted Love No. 62 Handcreme

TokyoMilk Dark Tainted Love No. 62 Handcreme, $9; at Sephora

Photo: TokyoMilk Dark
Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream
Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream

Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream, $5.99; at Walgreens

Photo: Nivea

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Under-$100 Clothes That Only *Look* Expensive

Under-$100 Clothes That Only *Look* Expensive
  • Sonia Kashuk Yellow Alluriana Hand Crème
  • Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hand Cream
  • Soap & Glory Hand Food
  • Lollia Mini Hand Cream
  • It’s Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream
  • Delectable by Cake Beauty Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream
  • Les Couvent Des Minimes Cloister Hand Cream
  • Neutrogena Hand Cream Original
  • Dionis White Jasmine & Shea Hand Cream
  • J.R. Watkins Pomegranate and Acai Hand Cream
  • Nuance Salma Hayek My Secret Super Brightening Hand Cream
  • TokyoMilk Dark Tainted Love No. 62 Handcreme
  • Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share