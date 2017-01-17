The Best Under-$10 Hand Creams That Are Too Adorable Not to Buy

Things that are sexy: velvet lingerie, stacks and stacks of eyeshadow palettes, and Ruby Rose doing literally anything. Things that are not sexy: Hand creams, cracked knuckles, dry skin. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we know—there’s nothing super exciting about hand creams, and nobody crosses their fingers for a whole bunch of lotion for their birthday. But it’s freezing cold in most parts of the country right now, which means your knuckles and hands are likely as cracked as a sidewalk, and nobody, especially us, wants that for you.
So we’re here to change your opinion on hand creams by bombarding you with pictures of the most adorable, itty-bitty baby, omg-so-cute hand creams that are not only hella effective (thanks to moisturizing ingredients like nut butters and fruit oils), but also fit in even your smallest purse and pants pockets. And the best part? They’re all under $10. So you have literally no excuse not to have the healthiest, non-Crypt-Keeper hands this winter.
Scroll down to see our favorites, and then stock up on all of them, lest you run into Ruby Rose wearing velvet lingerie, while carrying stacks of eyeshadow palettes, and all you have to show her are your bleeding, cracked hands.
Sonia Kashuk Yellow Alluriana Hand Crème
Sonia Kashuk Yellow Alluriana Hand Crème, $4.99; at Target
Photo:
Sonia Kashuk
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hand Cream
Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hand Cream, $9; at Ulta
Photo:
Pacifica
Soap & Glory Hand Food
Photo:
Soap & Glory
Lollia Mini Hand Cream
Photo:
Lollia
It’s Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream
It’s Skin Mini Bebe Hand Cream, $5; at Sephora
Photo:
It's Skin
Delectable by Cake Beauty Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream
Delectable by Cake Beauty Ultra Nourishing Hand Cream To Go Travel Size, $5.50; at Target
Photo:
Cake Beauty
Les Couvent Des Minimes Cloister Hand Cream
Photo:
Les Couvent Des Minimes
Neutrogena Hand Cream Original
Neutrogena Hand Cream Original, $4.99; at Neutrogena
Photo:
Neutrogena
Dionis White Jasmine & Shea Hand Cream
Dionis White Jasmine & Shea Hand Cream, $2.99; at Ulta
Photo:
Dionis
J.R. Watkins Pomegranate and Acai Hand Cream
J.R. Watkins Pomegranate and Acai Hand Cream, $7.99; at Target
Photo:
J.R. Watkins
Nuance Salma Hayek My Secret Super Brightening Hand Cream
Nuance Salma Hayek My Secret Super Brightening Hand Cream, $9.99; at CVS
Photo:
Nuance Salma Hayek
TokyoMilk Dark Tainted Love No. 62 Handcreme
TokyoMilk Dark Tainted Love No. 62 Handcreme, $9; at Sephora
Photo:
TokyoMilk Dark
Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream
Nivea Smooth Indulgence Hand Cream, $5.99; at Walgreens
Photo:
Nivea