I Tried Drunk Elephant’s New Mask and It’s the Dreamiest Healing Balm for Rosacea

The thirst is real; specifically for my skin. Thanks to the constant back-and-forth of cold outdoor temps and indoor dry heat, around-the-clock moisture is a must and surprisingly hard to find. So when I say Drunk Elephant’s F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask is a literal godsend, I mean it. Though I’m a bonafide DE stan, I wasn’t completely sure the ultra-hydrating, cooling overnight treatment was necessary for my already extensive routine (and beauty fridge).

Still, the star ingredients—electrolytes, plant-based squalene and ceramides—and a mild case of rosacea reeled me in. Generally speaking, one of the reasons I love Drunk Elephant is because there’s always a focus on strengthening the skin’s acid mantle, also known as the top skin layer that acts as a barrier against pollution, bacteria and other environmental factors. And as most of us know (or have been told by an expert), the way we treat our skin at night matters a lot since that’s when our skin goes into repair mode after fighting to protect itself all day. In a nutshell, that’s the process this F-Balm mask elevates so you can actually get glowy by morning.

For my first test-drive, I did my usual skincare routine and finished with 4 pumps of the F-Balm. The instructions suggest 4-5 pumps, but given the consistency of the product, 5 seemed a bit much. I did, however, follow the other piece of advice and layer it with the Virgin Marula Oil.

Though I didn’t feel them, I immediately noticed the microbeads enriched with vitamin F to help improve texture and tone. There was also a subtle cooling effect and the silky, gel-like texture sank right in. (I cannot stand when a product makes my cheeks stick to the pillowcase; this didn’t do that.) It’s also worth mentioning that the F-Balm mask is fragrance-free like the rest of the Drunk Elephant lineup. But let’s get to the best part.

The next morning, my skin felt SO soft and dewy. I have mild rosacea on my cheeks and immediately noticed the redness had calmed too. I personally won’t be using it every night because one, it just feels like too much, and two, I would go through the bottle fast if I stuck to the suggested 4-5 pumps.

Instead, I’m using it whenever my face feels especially irritated and needs a midweek boost. Specifically, I use the iconic Babyfacial every Sunday and pencil in the F-Balm every Wednesday. Long story short: this mask is the holiday gift I never knew I needed.

