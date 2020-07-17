Drunk Elephant’s First Micellar Water Is Unlike Any Others I’ve Tried—Seriously

If you don’t know me, I am a Drunk Elephant fanatic. I’ve exclusively used the entire line of skincare, hair and body products for almost a year now and it’s drastically changed my skin. I get embarrassingly excited at the announcement of a new product launch as I’m eager to add to my colorful collection. When the Drunk Elephant E-Rase Milki Micellar Water landed at my door, I jumped at the chance to write my own review. Turns out, the milky makeup remover is exactly what my extensive routine was missing.

Newbies to the land of cleansing waters may be wondering what micellar water actually does. Typically clear and scentless, the solution could easily be mistaken for legit water, but in reality, it’s powerful enough to siphon dirt and leftover makeup from your skin. Tiny charged particles called “micelles” act like a magnet, attracting and removing gunk without stripping skin of moisture. Whenever I need to take off my makeup in a hurry (and not dive deep into my usual double oil cleanse), I reach for micellar water as a no-rinse cleanse. It has definitely replaced makeup remover wipes for me—also a bonus for the environment.

E-Rase stands out from other clear micellar waters because of its milky, gel-like texture. It sweeps away impurities like regular micellar water, while also imbuing your skin with moisture (the “E” is in reference to soothing vitamin E), nourishing ceramides and wild melon seed oil. I can E-rase at night, I can E-rase during the day, and I can E-rase after a workout; my skin never dries out. At $28, it’s definitely on the pricey side compared to the other French pharmacy and American drugstore micellar waters. But for me, it’s well worth it to splurge on my skincare to ensure I’m feeding my skin healthy ingredients.

Previously, my morning skincare routine consisted of a splash of water instead of a full cleanse, as the latter dries out my skin and diminishes the healthy acid mantle my skin worked so hard on the night before. This morning rinse has been completely replaced. Now, I take a dime-sized amount (a little goes a long way) of E-Rase on a cotton round and apply all over my face and neck. I can just feel the extra nutrients gliding onto my skin while getting rid of any dirt or bacteria from my silk pillowcase.

Even though I sometimes use E-Rase three times a day, I’ve barely made a dent in the bottle, so I’m convinced it’s a great value. Plus, the packaging is just as creative and fun as the rest of the line–with its rectangular shape and easy to use, bright orange top. Adding it to my rainbow-coordinated skincare shelf is just another exciting bonus.