Drugstore Summer Beauty Essentials

Hotter weather and heavy humidity means switching up your products to ensure you’re summer-ready and that your makeup will look its very best. There is no need to spend a ton of cash on the right products for the summer – all it takes is a trip to the drugstore to find what you’re looking for.

Stores like Rite Aid, CVS and even drugstore.com (for the online addicts) have everything you need to get gorgeous and stay that way! There are a few must-have summer essentials that are under $15, so stock up now and save money with these low cost options.

Fake the bake with Neutrogena’s Micro-Mist Sunless Tanning Spray for an easy non-blending self tanner that will keep you bronzed all summer long.

Clean and Clear Oil Absorbing Blotting Sheets are the best for zapping oil and shine from your skin without having to cake on tons of powder.

Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer will give your face the most natural glow without ever looking too shimmery.

Forever Stay Eye Pencil’s that are 100% waterproof for long wearing sexy eyes.

NYC Cosmetics Golden Girl Collection contains Lippin’ Large Lip Plumper in Cinnamon and Ginger – two perfect summer shades of lipgloss for a sheer lip.

Try Rimmel’s new Moisture Renew Lipstick with SPF 18 for a richer lip that’s protected.

These inexpensive products will keep you looking chic all summer long! What are your favorite drugstore products?

https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/product.asp?SKU=125001&RN=10&

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.