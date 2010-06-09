StyleCaster
Share

Drugstore Summer Beauty Essentials

What's hot
StyleCaster

Drugstore Summer Beauty Essentials

Megan Segura
by

Hotter weather and heavy humidity means switching up your products to ensure you’re summer-ready and that your makeup will look its very best. There is no need to spend a ton of cash on the right products for the summer – all it takes is a trip to the drugstore to find what you’re looking for.

Stores like Rite Aid, CVS and even drugstore.com (for the online addicts) have everything you need to get gorgeous and stay that way! There are a few must-have summer essentials that are under $15, so stock up now and save money with these low cost options.

SallyHansen_Amazon.jpg

These inexpensive products will keep you looking chic all summer long! What are your favorite drugstore products?

https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/product.asp?SKU=125001&RN=10&amp;

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.

Promoted Stories

share