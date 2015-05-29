Drugstore Saves When You Forget to Pack Your Favorite Products

You’re rummaging through your suitcase only to find that you’re at the very bottom, clothes skewed all over the hotel floor, and there is no makeup bag in sight. Yep, you forgot that pot of gold in the comforts of your own home—and all your plans for sleek cat-eyes, dewy skin, and beachy waves sans actual ocean salt water along with it. You could cry (we honestly don’t blame you), but that might just make whatever mascara is left on your lashes just run into a mess. You already forgot that SPF-enhanced lip balm, do you really want to deal with more?

Forgetting something as crucial to your beauty routine as a designer product-filled cosmetics case is really annoying, but luckily, drugstores, or at the very least hotel gift shops, can be found in just about anywhere and they’re often filled with amazing finds that will save the day. You never know, that temporary “vacation mascara” might just turn permanent in your “back to reality” everyday life. Check out a few of our savior picks below.

MORE: Beauty Products You Need to Pack

You Forgot Your… Foundation

Oh, this one hurts. Picking out a foundation formula that works with your skin tone is hard enough, so forgetting it completely understandably brings great stress. Luckily, CoverGirl has a specialty with drugstore foundation. Stick to one with a natural finish so that it works with a variety of other products (that you may find yourself picking up while you’re in the aisle to find foundation). This formula, available in 11 shades, is oil-free, which is a smart choice for anyone who suffers normally from oily skin or knows they’ll be outside and sweating. It doesn’t have an SPF, so you’re going to want to make sure you lather that stuff on before this goes on.

(CoverGirl Clean Oil-Control Liquid Makeup, $5.51, drugstore.com)

You Forgot Your… Mascara

And fluttery lashes are a must, especially when you really don’t want to put anything else on your face. Try a classic that builds volume without clumping like L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara. This product thickens the appearance of your lashes, separating them and making it seem like you have more. It’s a regular on the red carpet, used on Zoe Saldana at the 2015 Oscars, and looks great with a smokey eye and just a swipe of red lipstick. What you’re getting here is versatility.

(L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, $8.49, drugstore.com)

You Forgot Your… Eyebrow Pencil

Your brows don’t have to go bare for long. Head to the drugstore and fill in any sparse spots with this eyebrow pencil, which features an extremely thin tip that draws on natural-looking lines that look almost identical to your brow hairs. That’s code for, no one will even know that your brows aren’t naturally that bold and full.

(Maybelline Eye Studio Brow Precise, $6.39, drugstore.com)

You Forgot Your… Blush AND Lip Gloss

New and noteworthy, this lip and cheek tint (multitasking is key) from Eva Mendes’ new drugstore line CIRCA Beauty will do the trick when you want the tiniest bit of flush on the apples of your cheeks. It comes out of the tube in a high-impact color, but don’t let that scare you. It blends in seconds to a sheer hue that picks up just the right about of color. It also feels relatively weightless and smooth on your skin—no one wants caked on blush in 80+ temps.

(CIRCA Beauty Color Exposure Sheer Lip and Cheek Stain, $13, walgreens.com)

MORE: 20 Drugstore Lipsticks Under $20

You Forgot Your… Eyeliner

Keep it simple and go for a trusty pencil that’s easier to control verses a liquid eyeliner product that usually takes some time to master. Revlon’s ColorStay Eyeliner is not only waterproof with a 16-hour wear (crease-less eye makeup, thank goodness!) but it’s available in eight different colors, from a classic black to a bright blue. The brown hue of the product is often used on Emma Stone, a Revlon spokesperson, on the red carpet.

(Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner, $5.43, drugstore.com)

You Forgot Your… Moisturizer

This one is going to depend largely on your skin type, but we love Olay’s Total Effects 7 Featherweight Moisturizer because it’s SUPER light, as you may imagine from the name of the product. You don’t feel like your skin is getting gunked up with product, giving you the smoothest base for foundation and concealer application. It also holds an SPF 15 for a bit of added product, and of course, you should layer that with a heavier dose of sunscreen. It’s oil-free so it won’t clog up your skin and absorbs quickly, however you can put on your tinted formula directly after applying it for a dewy look. It isn’t, however, fragrance-free, so if you’re sensitive to that, we suggest trying Eucerin’s Daily Protection Moisturizer which holds an SPF of 30.

(Olay Total Effects 7 Featherweight Moisturizer, $25, drugstore.com)

You Forgot Your… Concealer

You’re going to want something that performs when it comes to concealer, especially on vacation. We love master conceal because it does just that—evening out skin tone, covering dark circles, and even hiding blemishes. It won’t clump up, blends easily, and is available in five different shades. If you really want to concentrate on dark circles though, making it really seem like you slept well on vacay, try out NYX Dark Circle Concealer. It works overtime to even out the skin under your eyes, masking any evidence of a less than adequare night’s sleep, and is formulated with coconut oil for extra hydration.

(Maybelline Master Conceal by Face Studio, $7, drugstore.com; NYX Dark Circle Concealer, $6, drugstore.com)



You Forgot Your… Eyeshadow

This will come in handy if you forgot your brushes, too. This cream-based formula comes in stick form, so you can just color on that rich pigment onto your lids. While this neutral works for just any situation, the product comes in 15 other colors. You can double it as an eyeliner in a darker hue or use this as a highlighter on your brow bone, the bridge of your nose, or on your Cupid’s bow.

(Rimmel ScandalEyes Shadow Stick, $3.59, drugstore.com)