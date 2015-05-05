The Must-Know Drugstore Products Used at the 2015 Met Gala

The beginning of May brings flowers, warmer weather, the ability to finally break out those summer-y lip hues—and not to mention, one of the most anticipated evenings in high fashion and beauty trends of the entire year—the MET Gala. This year, we watched as newcomers (let’s give a round of applause to Maybelline stunner Gigi Hadid) and event favorites (um, Beyonce) came together on the MET steps to showcase how they pulled together their intricate makeup and hair visions into one stunningly breathtaking look.

We weren’t disappointed with the gorgeous results, especially when we found out that SO many of our favorite celebrities used and wore drugstore beauty products for the big affair. From updos free of any fly-aways to cat-eyes to perfectly bronzed complexions, makeup artists reached for styling products and cosmetics that, well, we wouldn’t be surprised if you already own! Check out the slideshow below to get the scoop on 15 cool buys that showed up on the MET red carpet.

