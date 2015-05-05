The Must-Know Drugstore Products Used at the 2015 Met Gala

The beginning of May brings flowers, warmer weather, the ability to finally break out those summer-y lip hues—and not to mention, one of the most anticipated evenings in high fashion and beauty trends of the entire year—the MET Gala. This year, we watched as newcomers (let’s give a round of applause to Maybelline stunner Gigi Hadid) and event favorites (um, Beyonce) came together on the MET steps to showcase how they pulled together their intricate makeup and hair visions into one stunningly breathtaking look.
We weren’t disappointed with the gorgeous results, especially when we found out that SO many of our favorite celebrities used and wore drugstore beauty products for the big affair. From updos free of any fly-aways to cat-eyes to perfectly bronzed complexions, makeup artists reached for styling products and cosmetics that, well, we wouldn’t be surprised if you already own! Check out the slideshow below to get the scoop on 15 cool buys that showed up on the MET red carpet.
We're always on the hunt for the next big thing in terms of red lipstick. Janelle Monae brought it to us with her gorgeous look. After exfoliating and filling in Janelle's lips, makeup artist Jessica Smalls applied CoverGirl's Colorlicious lipstick in Hot 305—a red lipstick that basically stays all day (trust us, we've tried it) and costs $7.
Gigi Hadid's bronzy glow was courtesy of Maybelline's New York Fit Me Bronzer, which makeup artist Patrick Ta used in the hollows of her cheeks before adding a mixture of the brand's New York Fit Me Blush in "Medium Pink" and "Deep Coral" to the apples of her cheeks. Blush is back, ladies! To copy Gigi's look, get yourself to a drugstore and pick up these star beauty items.
Wondering how to get curls and lift at your roots? Rose Byrne's hairstylist, Harry Josh, who is a John Frieda International Creative Consultant, used John Frieda Frizz Ease Curl Reviver Mousse at the roots for that extra dose of volume.
Olivia Wilde's graphic cat-eye was actually a combo of two different types of eyeliner. To start lining her lashes, celebrity makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis used the Revlon PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil—a product that gives you tons of control over drawing on your look.
Piece-y, textured bobs are in—and Dakota Johnson's blew us away! To give it just the right amount of movement and volume, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin used KMS California ADDVOLUME volumizing spray in this star's pretty locks. This product also gives your hair protection from heat styling—an awesome multitasking option.
While we were totally amazed with Beyonce's high ponytail, her makeup couldn't go unnoticed, specifically that pastel mint shadow. Beyonce's makeup artist used L’Oréal Paris Infallible Eye Shadow in "Endless Sea" and "Infinite Sky" to give that touch of color that went well with the multitude of sparkly gem-colored hues in her dress. Each of these shadows are only about $8. Who wouldn't want to copy Queen Bey's look on such a great budget?
Get ready for this, makeup lovers! Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen attended the Met Gala last night wearing... NYX! Yep, we're not kidding! Makeup artist Ana Marie Rizzieri started off by prepping both Ashley and Mary Kate's complexion with the NYX Cosmetics Pore Filler.
To make sure Amanda Seyfried's updo was free of any fly-aways or unruly strands, Pantene Celebrity Stylist & Global Brand Ambassador, Danilo used the brand's Pro-V Stylers All-In-One Styling Balm, a leave-in cream that tames hair and should be applied midway through the hair to the tips. And get this—it's only $5.
