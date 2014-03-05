10 Skin Saving Beauty Products Under $10

Sometimes our favorite skin care super products are a fraction of the price of their competitors. Winter ravaged skin requires a whole lot of special TLC, but just because your skin isn’t in the best shape doesn’t mean you need to spend a fortune.
To help you get your best skin ever — for less than $10 — we’ve rounded up our favorite drugstore beauty products that are absolute life savers above!
The best skin care doesn't need to come with a hefty price tag.
Our grandma's favorite skincare continues to rock our generation. We love this BB cream more than many that cost several times as much. It's very lightweight, sheer coverage with a moisturizing, luminous finish.
Pond's Luminious Finish BB Cream, $9.99, Target.com
Sadly, lash extensions aren't always in our budget — but these faux lashes are. Make your eyes look bigger and brighter with a bit of window dressing. Stock up and go extra daring for special occasions.
Ardell Eyelashes, $3.99, Target.com
Whether it's chapped lips, dry hands or cracked heels, Vaseline is an eternal mainstay. Add this to your feet at night
then sleep wearing a pair of cotton socks for soft feet when you wake up. Have a cold? This is a godsend to a painful, irritated nose. The uses are endless.
Vaseline, $4.49, Drugstore.com
This was the first oil cleanser to go to mass market, and we're so grateful for it. It transforms upon contact with water into a soothing, milky texture and is great for detoxing those impurities and makeup leaving no greasy residue.
Garnier Nourishing Cleansing OIl, $7.99, Ulta.com
Clays have been used for centuries to beautify and refresh when used as a facial mask. Cleopatra used clay from the Nile river and the Arabian desert over 1800 years ago, as part of her beauty ritual. This bentonite clay will exfoliate dry winter skin, leaving it soft and ready to absorb moisturizers.
Aztec Secret Ingredient Clay, $7.50, Drugstore.com
This is a makeup bag staple. It instantly blurs the appearance of pores and helps to create a satin finish with an Insta-blur technology (yes, we love that term too!) that filters light to visibly smooth pores away.
Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser, $6.99, Ulta.com
Our travel beauty bag has never been, well, simpler. Many cleansing wipes are drying, but these refresh as they clean and are even safe on sensitive skin.
Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes, $5.29, Drugstore.com
If you suffer from rough, dry lips, the Kiss of Olive and Lemon combines the moisturizing effects of olive oil with the potent power of lemons to soothe and nourish your pout.
Nivea Kiss of Olive and Lemon Lip Care, $2.99, Soap.com
Facial breakouts are one thing, but body acne is a whole other level of horrible. Packed with salicylic acid, it'll help clear up those blemishes — and the pink grapefruit formula is super refreshing (as is getting rid of bacne).
Neutrogena's Body Clear Body Wash, $6.97, Walmart.com
Rough winters lead to ragged, dry cuticles and lots of sad, short-lived manicures. This oil can be a life saver for your tips.
Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil, $8.50, Ulta.com