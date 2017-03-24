5 Drugstore Dupes That Makeup Artists Swear By

OK, let’s be real for a second—as much as we love and fixate over our makeup products, there’s no denying that our beauty obsession is the enemy to our bank accounts. Like, as much as we want to purchase every luxury or cult-favorite release from Sephora or Ulta, our dwindling account balance always seems to scream at us to rein it in. So when we discovered a list of makeup-artist-approved makeup dupes on Reddit’s MakeupAddiction, we were the most amount of stoked.
While the users on the sub-Reddit aren’t all confirmed makeup artists, we can confirm that each of them are very (see: highly) makeup obsessed. The thread started when a curious user asked, “MUA, what’s the best dupe you’ve come across? It could be a dupe in terms of colour or formula,” and, with 31 comments and growing, the list is currently jam-packed with seriously on-point duplicates of brands, like Benefit and Nars. And to help make your duplicate hunt even easier, we’ve combed through them all and found the top five makeup dupes from the list. Click through to see them all, and give that credit card a break.
THE SPLURGE
Benefit Gimme Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel, $24; at Benefit
THE DUPE
“It's pretty much the same product yet it's a fraction of the price, and it's amazing.” -Squashthatmelon
Essence Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara, $2.99; at Ulta
THE SPLURGE
Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella, $27; at Nars
THE DUPE
“Maybelline Color Blur in Partner In Crimson is a perfect dupe for NARS Matte Lip Pencil in Cruella.”-Whenthereisfire
Maybelline Lip Studio Color Blur in Partner in Crimson, $8.99; at Maybelline
THE SPLURGE
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer, $31; at Sephora
THE DUPE
"Same tube style, same consistency, same coverage. Would highly recommend the like $4 option, obviously."-Karrialice
Wet n Wild Come Correct Celebrity Concealer, $4.99; at Wet n Wild
THE SPLURGE
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Outlaw, $20; at Sephora
THE DUPE
“CP Creeper is identical color wise to KVD Outlaw.”-Erikaa37
Colour Pop Ultra Matte Lip in Creeper, $6; at Colour Pop
THE SPLURGE
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, $39.50; at Estee Lauder
THE DUPE
“L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte for Estee Lauder Double Wear (I use the palest shade).” -Ishtar_Tiger
L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation, $12.99; at L'Oréal
