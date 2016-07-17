6 Drugstore Makeup Brushes You’ll Want to Try Immediately

Owning an enviable amount of makeup is only half of the beauty equation—we need great tools to help apply it perfectly, but that doesn’t mean they should cost more than we’re willing to spend. The best drugstore makeup brushes can be pretty damn impressive as far as quality goes, and they only cost a fraction of the ones you’ll find in pro kits. Sold.
To help you with your foray into the wide world of drugstore beauty, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite (and affordable) makeup brushes. Take a look at them and save some change on your tools without sacrificing your full-face game.
This one makes foundation glide on like a dream.
Sonia Kashuk Kashuk Tools Synthetic Foundation Brush, $14.99; at Target
This fluffy angled brush can work double duty for both blush and bronzer application—versatile!
e.l.f. Studio Angled Blush Brush, $4.00; at e.l.f.
This brand is a beauty blogger favorite, and this stippling brush in particular is one of the best we've tried at any price.
Real Techniques Stippling Brush, $9.99; at Ulta
Great packaging, great quality, and a great price—this cute Kabuki brush is a must have.
EcoTools Recycled Retractable Kabuki, $6.79; at Target
There's nothing this handy all-purposes eyeshadow brush can't do.
NYX Pro All-Over Shadow Brush, $10; at NYX
The soft, evenly spaced bristles on this brush make for the perfect distribution of powder blush.
Black Radiance Blush Brush, $2.36; at Walmart