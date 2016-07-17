6 Drugstore Makeup Brushes You’ll Want to Try Immediately

Owning an enviable amount of makeup is only half of the beauty equation—we need great tools to help apply it perfectly, but that doesn’t mean they should cost more than we’re willing to spend. The best drugstore makeup brushes can be pretty damn impressive as far as quality goes, and they only cost a fraction of the ones you’ll find in pro kits. Sold.

To help you with your foray into the wide world of drugstore beauty, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite (and affordable) makeup brushes. Take a look at them and save some change on your tools without sacrificing your full-face game.