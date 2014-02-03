10 Must-Try Drugstore Hair Products

Beautiful hair can sometimes feel like an ordeal. It requires vigilance and dedication — but it doesn’t have to require blowing your budget. There are plenty of products that you can find on the cheap at your local drugstore to get you the results you want – you just have to know where to look and what to look for, of course.
Check out this gallery of some of our favorite (and very affordable) hair products. Not only can they all be found at your local drugstore, but they’ll improve your “hair day” in no time at all.
Find out which products from your drugstore you need now!
A hairspray that fights humidity, tames frizzies, and also gives great hold. It's really all we could ever ask for.
(Garnier Fructis Sleek Style & Shine Anti-Humidity Hairspray, $3.47, Walmart.com)
Hot oil treatments have been a mainstay of our follicle survival since we were kids, and this one-minute in-shower treatment perfectly fits into our increasingly diminished levels of free time. Real life shouldn't get in the way of healthy hair!
(Alberto VO5 Hot Oil Shower Conditioning Treatment, $5.99, Drugstore.com)
The Romans knew what they were talking about. We're all about getting oiled up, specifically with this olive oil-infused serum that smoothes split ends.
(Umberto Roman Oil Serum, $11.99, Target.com)
Our latest, favorite dry shampoo, is comprised of tapioca, which expands your volume without leaving your hair feeling powdery or dull. Plus, it smells delicious!
(Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo, $6.99, Walgreens.com)
Inexpensive enough to buy a few at a time, these are a must for everything from prolonging that blowout to carrying while traveling when you don't want to be at the mercy of whatever the hotel may or may not supply in the bathroom. We also take ours to dentist appointments and water park rides – you can never be too careful!
(Body Benefits Vinyl Shower Cap, $2.29, Walgreens.com)
If our skin requires a product that can treat it in several ways at once, our hair most certainly does as well. This is great to tame frizzies and flyaways and add smooth and shine as you style your hair, but also a good overnight hair treatment when your locks require a touch extra TLC.
(Pantene Ultimate 10 BB Cream, $6.99, Soap.com)
If you are working on a fun twist or updo, one of these spin pins does the work of upwards of a dozen bobby pins. If you've ever gone through the stress of consistantly losing and dropping endless pins, this will be a lifesaver - and it works!
(Goody Simple Styles: Spin Pins, $5.19, Folica.com)
Clairol's latest hair color line is an innovative new formula that targets resistant grays for better coverage and also fights the dullness and dryness that often come with color-treated or graying hair.
(Clairol Agy Defy Expert Color, $10.49, Drugstore.com)
Truth be told, we partially love this product for the name. But it's a great friend for those days that demand seroiusly bouncy curls that last.
(Schwarzkopf got2b Kinkier Gloss 'N Define Curl Cream, $4.22, Walmart.com)
No matter how much you struggle with your curls, this is the serum that will tame them. It's a great thermal protectant as well, and will be true to name, making it way more possible to smooth and straighten your hair with ease.
(John Frieda Frizz-Ease Thermal Protection Serum, $9.95, Soap.com)