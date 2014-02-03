10 Must-Try Drugstore Hair Products

Beautiful hair can sometimes feel like an ordeal. It requires vigilance and dedication — but it doesn’t have to require blowing your budget. There are plenty of products that you can find on the cheap at your local drugstore to get you the results you want – you just have to know where to look and what to look for, of course.

Check out this gallery of some of our favorite (and very affordable) hair products. Not only can they all be found at your local drugstore, but they’ll improve your “hair day” in no time at all.

More From Beauty High:

Beauty Recipe: How to Get Bedhead Texture

The One Thing: Oribe’s Thick Dry Finishing Spray

Instagram Insta-Glam: Curly Hair