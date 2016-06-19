5 Under-$10 Ways to Seriously Beef Up Your Brow Game

The simple, strategic power of an enhanced eyebrow to transform the face is unrivaled; if a way to transform one’s appearance with a snap of the fingers (sans surgery, of course) were to ever exist, a well-groomed brow would be it.

If your reputation for having impeccable brows every day is something you value, but you also don’t necessarily want to squander your life’s savings on the admittedly amazing $30 pencil the Kardashians swear by (you know the one), a solid cadre of drugstore eyebrow pencils, powders, markers, and “sculptors” (definition unclear) is probably gonna be your jam.

Fortunately, there are some real winners of the budget variety—and these five are tried and true. Go forth for better brow game and more money in the bank.