10 of the Coolest Drugstore Beauty Products Used at the 2015 Oscars

Whether it was to create a bold lipstick look or a slick center part that didn’t have a flyaway in sight (hey, Reese Witherspoon), many celebrities that walked the red carpet at the 2015 Academy Awards turned to their trusty drugstore beauty products to complete their memorable looks. Between serums, liner, shadow, and hairsprays, these amazing products showed that affordable hair and makeup buys can really work some magic.

Joining the ranks of celebs like Emma Stone who always tips her hat to drugstore lipstick hues, Naomi Watts and Chrissy Teigen went with vampy hues that won’t break your bank account, while the tresses of stars like Margot Robbie and Lupita Nyong’o were treated with incredible hair care products that you actually might already own.

Click through to see 10 of the countless drugstore beauty products used at the 2015 Oscars.

