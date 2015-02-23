10 of the Coolest Drugstore Beauty Products Used at the 2015 Oscars

Whether it was to create a bold lipstick look or a slick center part that didn’t have a flyaway in sight (hey, Reese Witherspoon), many celebrities that walked the red carpet at the 2015 Academy Awards turned to their trusty drugstore beauty products to complete their memorable looks. Between serums, liner, shadow, and hairsprays, these amazing products showed that affordable hair and makeup buys can really work some magic.
Joining the ranks of celebs like Emma Stone who always tips her hat to drugstore lipstick hues, Naomi Watts and Chrissy Teigen went with vampy hues that won’t break your bank account, while the tresses of stars like Margot Robbie and Lupita Nyong’o were treated with incredible hair care products that you actually might already own.
Click through to see 10 of the countless drugstore beauty products used at the 2015 Oscars.
In order to give a "twist" to the unique chartreuse dress that Emma Stone chose for the Oscars red carpet, her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin applied Revlon's Ultra HD Lipstick in Tulip to her lips—a bright coral hue that really tied together her look.
Photo:
WENN.com
To create tiny ringlets for Lupita Nyong'o to rock on the red carpet at the Oscars, her celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims used Smooth 'N Shine Argan Power 10 Styling Gel (a product with nourishing, smoothing, and UV protective capabilities) and Smooth ‘N Shine Smooth Olive & Tea Tree RevivOil Wrap & Set Mousse before using a rattail comb to create the curls.
Photo:
Apega/WENN.com
To give Jenna Dewan-Tatum's locks a silky smooth and shiny appearance, hairstylist Derek Williams added in a bit of KMS California FREESHAPE hot flex crème, a heat protectant smoothing cream, to her damp hair before blow-drying it straight.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
The key to keeping the hair on the crown of Oscar nominee Reese Witherspoon's wavy 'do sleek and in place? After creating that dramatic center part, hairstylist Adir Abergel applied John Frieda Luxurious Volume Volume Building Mousse from the roots to mid shaft after towel-drying her locks and continuing with a de-frizzing product.
Photo:
FayesVision/WENN.com
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer / Getty Images
Margot Robbie got everything right on the red carpet last night. While we were in love with that orange-red lipstick hue, we couldn't help to notice how well her bob was styled. In order to give Margot's sleek style a slight lift (something we all want at our roots for just about any 'do), celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora created a side-part and applied Garnier Fructis Full & Plush Root Amp Root Lifting Spray Mousse after her hair was about 80 percent dry. This little touch won't cost you a lot either, as it rings it at less than $5.
Photo:
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com
Photo:
FayesVision/WENN.com
Zoe Saldana's thick and full lashes were courtesy of makeup artist Vera Steimberg for L’Oreal Paris, who used a few coats of the brand's classic Voluminous Original Mascara in Black for her attendance on the red carpet.
Photo:
Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images